Trump Considers Executive Order to Add Citizenship Question to US Census

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday said he may issue an executive order in an effort to add

a contentious citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census as

his administration faces a Friday afternoon court deadline to

reveal its plans.



"We're working on a lot of things including an executive order," Trump told reporters outside the White House as he left for his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. He also suggested that a query about citizenship could be added at a later date even if it is not on the questionnaire

currently being printed.



Maryland-based U.S. District Court Judge George Hazel wants the administration to state its intentions by 2 p.m.



A White House spokesman said on Thursday that officials are examining "every option" available to add the query to the decennial population survey. Trump administration officials have been scrambling in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling on June 27 that blocked the

inclusion of the question, saying administration officials had given a "contrived" rationale for including it. But the court left open the possibility that the administration could offer a

plausible rationale.

FILE PHOTO: Balloons decorate an event for community activists and local government leaders to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston, April 1, 2019.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday said the Census Bureau had started the process of printing the census questionnaires without the citizenship query, giving the

impression that the administration had backed down.



But Trump then ordered a policy reversal via tweet on Wednesday, saying he would fight on, although the government has said the printing process continues.



The census is used to allot seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and distribute some $800 billion in federal services, including public schools, Medicaid benefits, law

enforcement and highway repairs.

FILE - Demonstrators are seen at the Supreme Court as justices deliberate on a census case involving an attempt by the Trump administration to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2019.

Critics have called the citizenship question a Republican ploy to scare immigrants into not participating and engineer a population undercount in Democratic-leaning areas with high

immigrant populations. They say that officials lied about their motivations for adding the question and that the move would help Trump's fellow Republicans gain seats in the House and state

legislatures when new electoral district boundaries are drawn.



Trump and his supporters say it makes sense to know how many non-citizens are living in the country. His hard-line policies on immigration have been a key element of his presidency and

2020 re-election campaign.



A group of states including New York and immigrant rights organizations challenged the legality of the citizenship question, arguing among other things that the U.S. Constitution

requires congressional districts to be distributed based on a count of "the whole number of persons in each state" with no reference to citizenship. Three different federal judges blocked the administration before the Supreme Court intervened.



The Supreme Court ruled that in theory the government can ask about citizenship on the census, but rejected the rationale given by the Trump administration for adding.



The administration had originally told the courts the question was needed to better enforce a law that protects the voting rights of racial minorities. Administration officials had repeatedly told the Supreme Court they needed to finalize the details of the census questionnaire by the end of June.



Even if a citizenship question is not included, the Census Bureau is still able to gather data on citizenship, which the Trump administration could provide to states when they are

drawing new electoral districts.



