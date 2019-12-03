USA

Trump Criticizes Macron's 'Nasty Statement' as Leaders Gather for NATO Summit

By VOA News
December 03, 2019 05:37 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump grimaces during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London…
U.S. President Donald Trump grimaces during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent statement describing NATO as experiencing "brain death," saying the French leader's comment was a "nasty statement."

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as leaders of member nations gathered for a summit in London, Trump said, "You just can't go around making statements like that about NATO."

Macron's comments came in an interview with London-based magazine The Economist published last month.  He has since defended his words, saying NATO "needed a wake-up call" and should be focused on issues other than the amount of money each member spends on its military.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg gestures during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Winfield House in London, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Trump and Macron are due to meet Tuesday.

Defense spending has been a focus for Trump since he took office in 2017 and complained the United States was taking on an outsized financial burden.

Stoltenberg praised Trump on Tuesday, saying his leadership on the issue is "having a real impact." He cited a $130 billion rise in defense budgets among the non-U.S. NATO members and said that would go to $400 billion by 2024.

In addition to budget discussions, Stoltenberg said leaders would be talking about counterterrorism efforts, arms control, relations with Russia and the rise of China.

The summit comes as Trump faces an impeachment investigation back home.  He repeated his criticism Tuesday of Democrats who control the House of Representatives, saying it is unfair to hold hearings while he is attending the summit.

But when asked if the proceedings weaken his position as he meets with other leaders, Trump said, "I don't think so."

Related Stories

President Donald walks to board Air Force One for a trip to London to attend the NATO summit, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Andrews…
00:02:49
US Politics
Trump Heads to Summit Under Cloud of Impeachment
NATO leaders expect Trump to be distracted by domestic pressure but impeachment unlikely to impact summit
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 16:51
FILE - U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper waits for the start of a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 24, 2019.
Europe
US Defense Chief Calls on Turkey to Stop Holding Up NATO Readiness Plan
Ankara pressing the alliance to support its fight against US-backed Kurdish YPG militia in Syria
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 22:53
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 26, 2019. (Presidential Press Office/Handout)
Europe
Erdogan to Highlight Syrian Refugee Issue at NATO Summit
While facing criticism over his military operation into Syria targeting a Kurdish militia, Turkish president seeking European backing for his plan to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees currently in Turkey
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 16:52
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Criticizes Macron's 'Nasty Statement' as Leaders Gather for NATO Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump grimaces during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London…
East Asia Pacific

With Nuclear Talks Stalled, N. Korea Says Up to US to Select 'Christmas Gift'

People watch a television news screen showing live footage of US President Donald Trump, South Korean Moon Jae-in and North…
Impeachment Inquiry

House Intelligence Committee Plans Tuesday Release of Impeachment Report

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 2, 2019.
USA

Rosenstein Said He was 'Horrified' at How Comey was Fired

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, speaks with former White House Counsel Don McGahn, right, following a farewell…
US Politics

Biden Sees Fundraising Improvement After Rough Summer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with audience members during a bus tour stop at Water's Edge Nature Center, Dec. 2, 2019, in Algona, Iowa.