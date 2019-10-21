USA

Trump Defends Now-Abandoned Decision to Hold G-7 at His Resort

By Steve Herman
October 21, 2019 04:28 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats and the media after criticism prompted him to cancel his plan to hold a meeting for leaders of major industrialized countries at one of his properties in Florida.

"You people with this phony emoluments clause," Trump said to reporters during a Cabinet meeting Monday.  

The Nobility Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Article 1, Section 9) is intended to prevent federal officeholders from receiving any type of compensation from foreign governments to avoid a corrupting influence.

"It doesn't matter if you're rich," said Trump, brushing aside such constitutional concerns.

The Trump administration's announcement last Thursday that next year's Group of Seven summit would be held at the Trump Doral resort ran into an immediate backlash from lawmakers, including Republicans.

"The Democrats went crazy, even though I would have done it (for) free," said Trump, who announced late Saturday he was dropping the idea. "Best location, right next to the airport" in Miami.

Critics argued even if Trump's property was willing to provide rooms and services "at cost," as announced by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, it would still have amounted to the president profiting from his public office to benefit his private business.

"Everybody in the G-7 would have had their own building," explained Trump to reporters. "It would have been the greatest G-7 ever."

FILE - The Trump National Doral golf resort in Doral, Florida, March 18, 2019

In an attempt to justify there is nothing wrong with mixing the presidency and his real-estate holdings in this manner, Trump is reaching back to the first president of the United States, George Washington, in the late 18th century. 

"He ran his business simultaneously while he was president," noted Trump. "George Washington, they say, had two desks. He had a presidential desk and a business desk."

Washington, indeed, did run his 3,200-hectare farm while in office. Historians note that Congress was only in session December through March, and there was a skeleton federal government the rest of the year.

"There was no conflict in Washington overseeing his business and also being president," Jeffrey Malanson, associate professor of history at Purdue University, told VOA. "He wasn’t directing the federal government to purchase tobacco or wheat or nails from his own plantation."

Ethics laws were strengthened over the centuries. When Jimmy Carter was president in the late 1970s, he placed his large farm and peanut warehouse in a semi-blind trust to avoid conflicts of interest.

During Monday's Cabinet meeting, Trump was asked by a reporter about his plans now for the G-7 summit after abandoning the preferred venue that carries his name.

"We'll look at other locations," replied Trump, saying that would cost the country a fortune. "I don’t think it'll be as exciting. I don't think it'll be as good."

 

Related Stories

A frame from video shows the Trump National Doral, in Doral, Florida, June 2, 2017.
USA
GOP Can't Defend Plan to Hold G-7 Summit at Trump-Owned Resort, Washington Post Reports
The newspaper says unease from Republican allies pressured Trump to change his mind
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 22:28
FILE - A frame from video shows the Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, June 2, 2017. The White House says it has chosen President Donald Trump's golf resort in Miami as the site for next year's Group of Seven summit.
USA
Trump Property Picked as Site for Next Year's G-7 Summit
White House defends site selection, saying Trump's Doral Resort is the best and most cost-efficient venue to host world leaders
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 15:27
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage