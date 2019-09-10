Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump has fired his National Security Adviser John Bolton.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore....

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump said on Twitter Tuesday.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

He thanked Bolton for his service and said he would be naming a replacement next week.