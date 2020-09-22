USA

Trump Has Strong Message on China in UN Speech

By VOA News
Updated September 22, 2020 11:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly, which is being held mostly virtually.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s turn to address the U.N. General Assembly came Tuesday with prerecorded remarks that included “a strong message on China.”

Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump did not specify any of the topics he focused on with regard to China, but excerpts released Tuesday morning included his renewed criticism of China’s handling of the coronavirus and Trump’s accusation that the World Health Organization is too close to China.

Trump, who cut U.S. funding to the WHO, faults the U.N. agency and China for not doing enough to stop the outbreak in its early stages.

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump said, according to the White House.

WATCH:  Trump UNGA Speech

United Nations Highlights Over 75 Years

Trump’s administration has received sharp criticism for its own handling of the coronavirus, with the United States leading the world with about 6.9 million confirmed infections and 200,000 deaths.

Trump’s speech includes a defense of the U.S. response, calling it “the most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War.”

“We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the annual event during which world leaders typically gather in New York and await their turn to address the assembly.  Trump said he recorded his address Monday afternoon.

The speech excerpts also include references to the recent U.S. brokering of economic cooperation between Serbia and Kosovo, and the deals his administration helped negotiate to normalize Israeli relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump also discusses the efforts to wind down the war in Afghanistan, where U.S. forces have been deployed since 2001.  Plans are place to reduce the troop level there to 4,500 by November.

“As we speak, the United States is also working to end the war in Afghanistan, and we are bringing our troops home.  America is fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker,” Trump said in the excerpted remarks.

WATCH: UN General Assembly Speeches LIVE

Sanctions against Iran

Another topic is Iran, after the United States, in defiance of other U.N. Security Council members, declared it reimposed sanctions against Iran related to the 2015 international agreement on the country’s nuclear program.

Other signatories of the Iran nuclear deal have dismissed the U.S. action, arguing that since the Trump administration withdrew from the pact in 2018 it does not have the standing to utilize the snapback sanctions mechanism the Security Council approved.

More broadly, Trump’s address also includes the promotion of his preference to prioritize U.S. interests over multilateral efforts.

“For decades, the same tired voices proposed the same failed solutions, pursuing global ambitions at the expense of their own people. But only when you take care of your own citizens, will you find a true basis for cooperation,” he said.

 

Related Stories

Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Coronavirus Death Toll Inches Toward 200,000
US has more than 6.8 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center; recent case growth in Southwest and Midwest is being attributed to reopening of schools and colleges there
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 11:34 AM
FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
Economy & Business
Trump Backs Proposed Deal to Keep TikTok Operating in US
Deal would have TikTok partner with Oracle and Walmart
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 10:40 PM
A man checks his mobile phone near the main entrance of the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, Jan. 9, 2019. U.S. and Chinese negotiators extended trade talks into a previously unscheduled third day Wednesday.
VOA News on China
China Unveils Rules on 'Unreliable Entities' After Washington’s TikTok Ban
In separate statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman condemns move against WeChat, TikTok
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 08:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Has Strong Message on China in UN Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly, which is being held mostly virtually.
USA

Tropical Storm Beta Makes Landfall, Brings Flooding to Texas

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, …
The Americas

US Offers $5 Million Reward for Arrest of Colombia Rebel Leader 

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, police patrol a coca field as hired farmers uproot coca shrubs as part of a manual…
USA

United Nations General Assembly Opens Historic Session Tuesday

CORRECTS TO UN SECURITY NOT DELEGATES UN security enters the United Nations via the delegates entrance, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020,…
USA

New York Police Officer Charged With Spying for China

FILE - Police Officers patrol East River Park during the Coronavirus Pandemic in New York City, May 2, 2020.