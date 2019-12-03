USA

Trump to Host Next Year's G-7 at Camp David

By Ken Bredemeier
December 03, 2019 05:47 PM
FILE - Security officials stand at a checkpoint outside of Camp Round Meadow, on the closed road leading up to the presidential retreat of Camp David, in Thurmont, Maryland, May 18, 2012.
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would host next year's G-7 summit of global leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat outside Washington, not at a property he owns.

Trump originally announced plans in October to hold the meeting of the leaders of the world's most developed economies at Trump National Doral, a golf resort he owns in Miami, not far from his Mar-a-Lago estate along the Atlantic Ocean.

But Trump quickly retreated from his Doral plans after both opposition Democrats and normally supportive Republican colleagues of his claimed that he was trying to profit financially by holding the annual event at one of his properties.

"It will be at Camp David, which is a place people like," Trump announced in London, where he was meeting with other heads of state at a NATO summit. No dates for the G-7 summit, including the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and the U.S., were announced.

The White House, when it originally announced the Doral location, had panned Camp David as a possible site, where former President Barack Obama held the conclave in 2012.

“I understand the folks who participated in it hated it and thought it was a miserable place to have the G-7,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said at a news conference. “It was way too small. It was way too remote.”

On Tuesday, Trump touted Camp David in the Maryland countryside as "nearby" to Washington, yet a "deliverance" from the capital, where heads of state often meet with Trump at the White House.

"We'll be doing some special things at Camp David," he said.

 

