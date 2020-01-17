Alleged Surveillance of Former US Diplomat Will Be Investigated, Pompeo Says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that he was unaware the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine allegedly had been subjected to surveillance and threats in Ukraine. He said he was obligated to investigate the accusation but asserted it eventually would be proven untrue.

Pompeo’s remarks were made during interviews with two conservative radio hosts, his first since the allegations surfaced late Tuesday.

Democratic lawmakers disclosed the information that was provided by an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, who indicated that former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch had been under surveillance.

FILE - Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies in Washington, Nov. 15, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing on President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political rivals.

The information also suggested that Yovanovitch might have been threatened shortly before Trump removed her in May.

“To the best of my recollection, I had never heard of this at all,” Pompeo told radio show host Hugh Hewitt.

Pompeo broke his silence after legislators and diplomats harshly criticized him for not addressing the allegations.

“We will do everything we need to do to evaluate whether there was something that took place there,” Pompeo said in an interview with broadcaster Tony Katz. “I suspect that much of what’s been reported will ultimately prove wrong, but our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state, is to make sure that we evaluate, investigate.”

Task force

After meeting Friday with U.S. diplomats, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to launch a special task force on Monday to investigate allegations that Yovanovitch was being watched.

"Our goal is for the investigation to determine whether the published messages and conversations are fakes and boastings in informal talks, or Ukrainian and international law was violated, in which case the law enforcement will react," Avakov said in a statement.

FILE - Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, exits after a bail hearing at U.S. District Court in New York, Dec. 17, 2019.

The documents released by the Democrats were provided by Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Pompeo said Friday that he had never met or communicated with Parnas.

The allegations are central to the Senate impeachment trial against Trump, who has been charged by the Democratic-led House of Representatives with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s possible Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential election, and Biden's son Hunter.

Trump also has been charged with obstruction of Congress.

Obstacle

During Trump’s alleged pressure campaign, Yovanovitch was reportedly seen as an obstacle to an investigation of the Bidens.

She returned to Washington after receiving a late-night phone call from the director general of the Foreign Service, telling her to leave Ukraine immediately to ensure her safety.

Trump repeatedly has said he is innocent of the charges and has described the impeachment probe as a “hoax.”