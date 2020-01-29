Senators to Question Trump's Lawyers, House Managers Prosecuting Impeachment Case

WASHINGTON - The 100 U.S. senators acting as jurors at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will get their chance Wednesday to ask questions of the Democratic lawmakers prosecuting the case and the Trump lawyers defending him.

Senate Republicans and Democrats will alternate submitting their written questions to be read by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial. The questioning is planned to last for 16 hours over two days, before a crucial debate Friday on whether to call key witnesses, including Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Former National security adviser John Bolton leaves his home in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 28, 2020.

Bolton's possible testimony looms large after details from his upcoming book recently surfaced saying Trump told him directly last August that he was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until he got Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into one of Trump's top 2020 Democratic challengers, former VIce President Joe Biden.

The issue is at the center of the two articles of impeachment Trump faces — whether he abused the presidency by seeking the Biden investigation to benefit himself politically, and obstructed congressional efforts to investigate his Ukraine-related actions.

Trump, however, released the military assistance in September without Zelenskiy launching the Biden investigation, proof, Republicans say, that Trump had not engaged in a reciprocal quid pro quo deal with Kyiv.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a staunch Trump supporter, is trying to get the president acquitted by week's end. But he conceded Tuesday that he does not yet have the firm votes needed to block Democrats from calling witnesses and extending the trial.

The 47 Senate Democrats looking to call Bolton and others as witnesses need four Republicans to join them in a simple majority vote.

Trump has railed against Bolton since the allegation from his book, "The Room Where It Happened," became known.

Late Tuesday, Trump said on Twitter, "No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them. They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!"

Hours before the trial resumed Wednesday, Trump made the unfounded claim that Bolton had not objected contemporaneously about Trump's overtures for the Biden investigation. "Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this 'nonsense' a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!" Trump tweeted.

According to testimony during the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation, Bolton had voiced his concerns about Trump withholding the aid and asking for the Biden investigation to several White House officials, at one point calling it a "drug deal" he wanted no part of.

Trump urged Republicans to stand strong against the call for witnesses, tweeting, "Remember Republicans, the Democrats already had 17 witnesses, we were given NONE! Witnesses are up to the House, not up to the Senate. Don’t let the Dems play you!"

In the question-and-answer sessions, there is no time limit for the responses from House managers prosecuting Trump or the president's lawyers, but trial managers are hoping to keep the answers to five minutes. In the impeachment trial against former President Bill Clinton two decades ago, when he was accused of lying to a grand jury about a sexual relationship, senators asked more than 100 questions before later acquitting Clinton.

On Wednesday, Republicans are likely to target Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic lawmaker prosecuting the case against Trump, about his initial contacts with the still-unidentified government intelligence official who first disclosed Trump's request to Zelenskiy for the Biden investigation. Republicans are also likely to attack the House Democrats for what they say was the unfairness in the way they conducted their investigation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, joined by fellow House Democratic impeachment managers, speaks during a news conference, Jan. 28, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Meanwhile, Democrats are likely to question Trump's lawyers on why they consider it acceptable behavior for a U.S. president to ask a foreign government for an investigation of an American political rival. Biden leads some national polls as the favorite of Democratic voters to oppose Trump in next November's national election. The Democrats also are likely to challenge the Trump defense team for its opposition to calling key Trump aides to testify.

The question-and-answer process will continue Thursday as well, before the chamber proceeds to a four-hour debate on witnesses on Friday.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters as defense arguments by the Republicans resume in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 28, 2020.

Several moderate Republican senators, including Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have said they may be interested in hearing Bolton and others testify. Other Republicans have said they see no need for calling witnesses and want to acquit Trump as soon as possible, perhaps exonerating him before he delivers his annual State of the Union address to Congress next Tuesday.

Trump's lawyers say he had the right to withhold the military aid because he was concerned about Ukrainian corruption and wanted Europe to pitch in more to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists.

Defense rests

In this image from video, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, speaks during the impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 28, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

The Trump defense team wrapped up its case Tuesday. Lawyer Jay Sekulow told the Senate, "We are clear in our position there was no quid pro quo" in Trump asking Zelenskiy to investigate Biden.

Sekulow said Trump had "a proper government interest" to investigate possible corruption in asking for the Ukraine investigations of Biden, his son Hunter's work at a Ukrainian natural gas company, and a debunked theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election that Trump won. No evidence has emerged of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

"He knew what he was saying," Sekulow said of Trump's July conversation with Zelenskiy. "To say he's not acting in the national interest is wrong."

Watch: Trump Team Closes Impeachment Defense

Sekulow's arguments came on the third and last day of the president's defense that he should be acquitted of the two articles of impeachment.

"These articles must be rejected," Sekulow said. "The Constitution requires it. Justice demands it."

White House counsel Pat Cipollone concluded, "This should end now, as quickly as possible."

Last week, over three days of arguments, Democrats contended that there is "overwhelming evidence" of Trump's guilt and called for his removal from office.

However the debate plays out over witnesses, Trump remains almost certain to be acquitted.

A two-thirds vote in the 100-member Senate is needed to convict Trump and remove him from office. But with Republicans holding a 53-47 majority and no Republican calling for his ouster, Trump is all but assured of being exonerated.