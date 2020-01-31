Trump Impeachment Trial Set for Critical Vote, Could End Friday

A U.S. Republican senator says there is no need to call witnesses about impeachable offenses against President Donald Trump because in his view Democrats have proved their case against the president and the offense is not impeachable, but is instead “inappropriate.”

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said in a statement Thursday, “There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense. ...The Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

Four Republican Senators need to join the 47 Democrats and independents in the Senate in voting to allow witnesses to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial.

But if the vote to hear witnesses ends in a 50-50 tie, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the presiding judge, could cast a deciding vote. But since this would be unprecedented in an impeachment trial, no one is sure exactly what will happen.

The trial could end Friday with Trump’s expected acquittal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Calling witnesses, including possibly former National Security Adviser John Bolton, could extend the trial for another week or longer.

In a yet-to-be-published book, Bolton said Trump told him he was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential political rival of Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney have indicated that they would vote for witnesses.

Democrats said reaching out to a foreign power to interfere in an election is an impeachable offense.

“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did,” Alexander said in his statement. “I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday. ... Let the people decide.”

Trump’s lawyers say the president had the right to hold up the aid over concern for corruption in Ukraine and a demand that Europe do more to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists.

Trump’s defense team and the impeachment managers Thursday spent their second day answering questions from the senators, which were read by Roberts.

Roberts refused to ask a question handed in by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul because it reportedly would have identified the whistleblower, whose concern about Trump’s July phone call in which he asked Zelenskiy for a “favor” led to the president’s impeachment. Paul denied the question would have outed the whistleblower.