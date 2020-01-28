Trump Lawyers Wrapping Up Impeachment Defense, But Fight Over Witnesses Looms

WASHINGTON - Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump are wrapping up their defense Tuesday at his Senate impeachment trial, even as the question of whether to call witnesses and subpoena documents looms large.

For hours of arguments Monday calling for Trump's acquittal, his lawyers ignored the claim by former national security adviser John Bolton in a book manuscript that Trump told him last August that he was blocking release of $391 million in military aid to Ukraine in hopes of getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's top 2020 Democratic challengers.

The Bolton claim undercuts Trump's key defense, that he did not engage in a quid pro quo with Ukraine to secure a Biden investigation in exchange for the defense assistance Kyiv wanted to help fight pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

But late Monday in the second day of Trump's defense, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz dismissed the importance of the Bolton claim.

In this image from video, Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks during the Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 27, 2020.

"Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense," Dershowitz told the 100 members of the Senate acting as jurors deciding Trump's fate on two articles of impeachment.

With news of the Bolton claim throwing an unexpected element into the president's trial, Trump's Democratic opponents, and two Republican senators, called for Bolton's testimony.

A four-hour debate is expected Friday on whether to subpoena Bolton, other witnesses familiar with Trump's Ukraine-related actions and documents held by the White House and government agencies. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins said Bolton's testimony would be important to hear, but Democrats need four Republicans to join them in a simple majority vote to approve the Bolton subpoena over the objections of the president's defenders.

Trump has often claimed that his call to Zelenskiy last July was "perfect," but another of his lawyers hedged on that description.

Robert Ray said, "It would have been better in attempting to spur action by a foreign government and coordinate law enforcement efforts with our government to have done so through proper channels."

In this image from video, Robert Ray, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks during the Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 27, 2020.

But Ray said that nonetheless, "It is another thing altogether to claim that such conduct is clearly and unmistakably impeachable as an abuse of power."

He said, "There can be no serious question that this president or any president acts lawfully in requesting foreign assistance with investigations into possible corruption, even when it might potentially involve another politician. To argue otherwise would be to engage in the specious contention that a presidential candidate, or for that matter any candidate, enjoys absolute immunity from investigations during the course of the campaign."

Trump lawyers sharply attacked Biden and his son Hunter Biden's lucrative work for a Ukrainian natural gas company, mirroring Trump's attacks on them in the July call with Zelenskiy.

The president's defense team accused Democrats of improperly using impeachment as a weapon to get rid of a president they simply don't like, to overturn the 2016 election and keep him off the ballot in the national election next November when he is seeking a second term in the White House.

In this image from video, Kenneth Starr, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks during Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 27, 2020.

Kenneth Starr, a member of the president's legal team, called impeachment a political weapon that parties use against one another and said House Democrats impeached Trump without any bipartisan support. Starr described impeachment as "hell."



Starr was the independent counsel whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment for lying to a grand jury about a sex scandal.

"Those of who lived through the Clinton impeachment...full well understand that a presidential impeachment is tantamount to domestic war. It is filled with acrimony and divides the country like nothing else," Starr said.

Another Trump attorney, Jane Raskin, attacked the Democrats for focusing on Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who they say was at the center of the president’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

In this image from video, Jane Raskin, an attorney for President Donald Trump speaks during the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Raskin called Giuliani a "colorful distraction" from what she says is the lack of evidence that Trump committed a crime. She said if Giuliani is such a central figure, why didn't the Democrats subpoena him to testify? House committees subpoenaed documents related to Giuliani’s work in Ukraine, but he refused to comply.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead Democrat among seven lawmakers from the House of Representatives serving as prosecutors in the case, said it was "amusing" for the Trump lawyers to label Giuliani a minor figure, and cited the Trump-Zelenskiy call.

"It wasn't the House that was on the phone with Zelenskiy as the president was, saying repeatedly that he wanted Zelenskiy to talk to Rudy," Schiff said. "Giuliani's name, I think, came up more than any other person's name in that call between the two heads of state. You've got to ask, why was that if he was such a bit player as the president's team now would have you believe?"

Democrats in the House impeached Trump on two articles -- abusing the power of the presidency and obstructing congressional efforts to investigate his Ukraine-related actions.

A two-thirds vote in the 100-member Senate would be required to convict Trump and remove him from office. But with Republicans holding a 53-47 majority and no Republican calling for his ouster, Trump is all but assured of being acquitted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is opposed to calling witnesses that would extend the trial, is hoping to win Trump's acquittal by week's end, just ahead of Trump's annual State of the Union address to Congress next Tuesday.