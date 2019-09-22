USA

Trump Joins Indian PM in 'Howdy Modi' Event

By Steve Herman
September 22, 2019 07:59 AM
President Donald Trump stands on stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston, during a "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event.
HOUSTON - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian-American community in the United States.

Trump appeared with Modi before a largely Indian audience of some 50,000 people who are due to pack a Houston stadium for the "Howdy Modi" event.

A man is dressed up as Mahatma Ghandi while people celebrate before a "Howdy, Modi" rally celebrating India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sept. 22, 2019.

“We are proud to have you as Americans,” said Trump to the Indian-American community. “My administration is fighting for you each and every day.”

Modi, while introducing Trump said “He has already made the American economy strong again.”   Modi said in the two years that Trump has been office, India - U.S. relations have reached "new heights."

Preeti Dawra, one of he organizers of the "Howdy Modi" event says, "Trump is completely welcomed by the community."  

FILE - President Donald Trump, accompanied by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019.

Recent polls however show lackluster support for Trump within the Indian-American community, a majority of whom voted for Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Modi has been facing global backlash for his crackdown in disputed Kashmir.  

Last month, he striped the Indian controlled section of Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status, sparking renewed tensions with Pakistan, which also claims part of Kashmir.   

India has deployed thousands of troops to prevent violent protests in the Muslim-majority region and residents in Kashmir continue to face curbs on travel and communications restrictions.  

Meanwhile, President Trump later  travels to Ohio where he will make an appearance with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In Ohio, the president and Morrison will tour a new Australian-owned manufacturing facility for Pratt Industries

 

 

