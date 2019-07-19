USA

Trump Marks Apollo 11 Anniversary by Meeting Its Astronauts

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 01:06 PM
President Donald Trump listens to Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, right, with Vice first lady Melania Trump, during a photo opportunity commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens to Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, right, with Vice first lady Melania Trump, during a photo opportunity commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is marking the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon at an Oval Office meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts.

The group includes Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong. They are being briefed on the Trump administration's plans to send astronauts back to the moon and onto Mars.
 
Trump told them Friday, "we are bringing the glamour back" to the space program.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, and Buzz Aldrin, with Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, listens during photo opportunity commemorating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

Armstrong, who died in 2012, and Aldrin made history when they landed on the moon 50 years ago Saturday, as Collins orbited overhead in their command module.
 
Vice President Mike Pence is set to mark the anniversary Saturday with a visit and speech at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

 

In Exclusive VOA Interviews, NASA Astronauts Reflect on Historic Moon Missions video player.
Embed
In Exclusive VOA Interviews, NASA Astronauts Reflect on Historic Moon Missions


 

 

Related Stories

** FILE ** In this July 20, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface. (NASA)
Science & Health
Apollo 11's Astronauts Snapped Photos for Science — Then Came MTV
People collected prints of the Apollo 11 landing and moonwalk, which also became the basis for MTV's logo when the music channel launched in 1981
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 17, 2019
Some of the first visitors to view Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit after it is unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 16, 2019, take photos of the suit.
Science & Health
Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 Spacesuit Unveiled at Smithsonian
Armstrong's suit was displayed for about 30 years at the Smithsonian before it was taken down in 2006 for fear of deterioration and has seen extensive conservation work for the past 13 year
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 16, 2019
00:29:30
Moon Landing: 50 Years After Apollo 11
50 years after American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin set foot on the moon, Greta Van Susteren examines that incredible human achievement. Space journalist Nancy Atkinson from Universe Today, former Space Shuttle astronaut Jim Voss and NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green join the show.
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press