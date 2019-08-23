Trump 'Ordering' US Companies to Bring Manufacturing Back Home

Updated: Aug. 23, 2019, 3:18 p.m.

VOA State Department Correspondent Nike Ching contributed to this report.

WHITE HOUSE — U.S. President Donald Trump is "ordering" American companies "to immediately start looking for alternatives to China" after Beijing announced it is raising tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods and resuming 25% tariffs on American autos, in retaliation against Trump's planned Sept. 1 duty increase.

Trump did not explain under what authority he is making the order to American industry, although he said he would be responding Friday afternoon to the Chinese tariffs announcement.

In his series of tweets, the U.S. president said the companies should bring their manufacturing home.

Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

The announcements by Trump and the Chinese government unsettled markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of the New York Stock Exchange fell more than 500 points — a 2 percent drop — in early Friday afternoon trading, while U.S. Treasury yields also fell.

Trump also criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Twitter, both before and after he made a closely-watched speech at the institution's annual symposium in the state of Wyoming.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell walks to the podium during a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2019.

Powell indicated that the Federal Reserve, which cut interest rates last month for the first time in a decade, is willing to make another reduction to keep the U.S. economy growing, but he did not specific the amount or the timing of such action.

That angered the president, who tweeted: "As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can 'speak' without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly."

The president then added: "My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or (Chinese Communist Party) Chairman Xi?" Xi is also China's president.

As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Trump has repeatedly referred to Xi as a friend and touted their relationship as a way to achieve significant breakthroughs on trade and other major issues.

China's commerce ministry, earlier in the day, stated it will be imposing additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the U.S., including agricultural products, crude oil, small aircraft and cars.

Chinese tariffs on some U.S. products would take effect Sept. 1 and others on Dec. 15.

"America's manufacturing workers will bear the brunt of these retaliatory tariffs, which will make it even harder to sell the products they make to customers in China," according to the president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Manufacturers, Jay Timmons.

FILE - A man wearing Nike shoes uses his smartphone near an advertisement for U.S. lingerie maker Victoria's Secret, in Beijing, China, May 21, 2019.

"While we share the president's frustration, we believe that continued, constructive engagement is the right way forward," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of international affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Time is of the essence. We do not want to see a further deterioration of U.S.-China relations."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday had said discussions this week between deputy-level negotiators were constructive.

In response to a question from VOA, Kudlow said there are still plans for the Chinese trade negotiating team "to come over here in September."

Analysts are expressing fears that if there is no truce soon in the trade war with China that could lead to a recession in the United States.