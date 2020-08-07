USA

Trump Orders Bans on 2 Chinese Apps, Citing Security Concerns

By VOA News
Updated August 07, 2020 02:26 AM
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday ordered sweeping bans on two Chinese consumer apps.

He ordered the bans prohibiting U.S. companies from doing business with ByteDance, the owner of the video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, the owner of the messenger app WeChat. The executive orders targeting the Chinese companies go into effect in 45 days.

Whether Trump has the legal authority for such actions is not immediately clear, analysts said.

The move comes amid data collection and privacy concerns the Trump administration and U.S. lawmakers have expressed about the apps. However, no evidence has been cited to support the claims.

Both companies have said they do not share their data with the Chinese government.

“I am the first to yell from the rooftops when there is a glaring privacy issue somewhere,” mobile security expert Will Strafach told The Associated Press last month. ”But we just have not found anything we could call a smoking gun in TikTok.”

Analysts said they expect China to retaliate.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the U.S. would not allow U.S. stores to sell Chinese apps because of security concerns.

Millions of people around the world use the two apps.

Related Stories

A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram application logo at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Instagram Launches Reels to Rival TikTok
The new feature, available in more than 50 countries, lets users make and share 15-second videos
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:58
U.S. President Trump speaks during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington
USA
Trump's Demand for US Cut of TikTok Deal Is Unprecedented
Experts said there was no legal basis in antitrust law for such a payment, and an adviser appeared to walk back the payment demand
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 19:01
FILE - Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, in Palo Alto, California, March 4, 2020.
USA
Chinese Executive: Forced Sale of TikTok May Be Inevitable Amid US Scrutiny
Beijing-based ByteDance has come under pressure from Washington to sell off its US TikTok operations over concerns that company’s links to Chinese government threaten privacy of US citizens
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 00:20
Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok in US
00:03:28
USA
Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok in US
Microsoft may take over US operations of wildly popular TikTok app
Default Author Profile
By Matt Dibble
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 03:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Orders Bans on 2 Chinese Apps, Citing Security Concerns

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Loses Bid to Add Fourth Debate with Biden in Early September

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the…
USA

Senegalese American Community Rallies After 5 Die in Denver Fire

Men from West Africa sit near the site where five people were found dead after a house fire in suburban Denver, Wednesday, Aug…
VOA News on Iran

US Presses for Extension of UN Arms Embargo on Iran

Brian Hook, Special Representative for Iran, walks past pieces of Iranian short range ballistic missiles (Qiam) at the Iranian…
Science & Health

US Forecasters: Atlantic Hurricane Season to Get Stronger

Trees are buffeted by strong winds as Hurricane Isaias hits the Bahamas July 31, 2020 in this still image taken from social…