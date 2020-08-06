USA

Trump Orders US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days

By Reuters
August 06, 2020 10:32 PM
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he finishes speaking during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde,…
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he finishes speaking during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump issued executive orders on Thursday banning any U.S. transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days.

The orders come as the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats."

The TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in one order.

In the other, Trump said WeChat "automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."

The order would effectively ban WeChat in the United States in 45 days by barring "to the extent permitted under applicable law, any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings Ltd."

Trump said this week he would support the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft Corp if the U.S. government got a “substantial portion” of the sales price but warned he will ban the service in the United States on September 15.

Tencent and ByteDance declined to comment.  

 

 

Related Stories

A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram application logo at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Instagram Launches Reels to Rival TikTok
The new feature, available in more than 50 countries, lets users make and share 15-second videos
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:58
U.S. President Trump speaks during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington
USA
Trump's Demand for US Cut of TikTok Deal Is Unprecedented
Experts said there was no legal basis in antitrust law for such a payment, and an adviser appeared to walk back the payment demand
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 19:01
FILE - Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, in Palo Alto, California, March 4, 2020.
USA
Chinese Executive: Forced Sale of TikTok May Be Inevitable Amid US Scrutiny
Beijing-based ByteDance has come under pressure from Washington to sell off its US TikTok operations over concerns that company’s links to Chinese government threaten privacy of US citizens
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 00:20
Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok in US
00:03:28
USA
Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok in US
Microsoft may take over US operations of wildly popular TikTok app
Default Author Profile
By Matt Dibble
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 03:31
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Orders US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he finishes speaking during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde,…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Loses Bid to Add Fourth Debate with Biden in Early September

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the…
USA

Senegalese American Community Rallies After 5 Die in Denver Fire

Men from West Africa sit near the site where five people were found dead after a house fire in suburban Denver, Wednesday, Aug…
VOA News on Iran

US Presses for Extension of UN Arms Embargo on Iran

Brian Hook, Special Representative for Iran, walks past pieces of Iranian short range ballistic missiles (Qiam) at the Iranian…
Science & Health

US Forecasters: Atlantic Hurricane Season to Get Stronger

Trees are buffeted by strong winds as Hurricane Isaias hits the Bahamas July 31, 2020 in this still image taken from social…