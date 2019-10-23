USA

Trump Organization Scrubs Name from Central Park Skate Rinks

By Associated Press
October 23, 2019 11:43 AM
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Donald Trump helped…
FILE - Skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park, Nov. 3, 2016.

NEW YORK - Skaters in New York's Central Park may notice something missing from the park's two ice rinks this winter — President Donald Trump's name.

The Trump Organization still operates the rinks under a concession from the city but it has rebranded them.

The Washington Post first reported the new look at the park's Wollman and Lasker rinks.

The Trump name in all capital letters used to mark the outer boards at Wollman Rink, and signs at the skate rental and refreshment counters bore the name.

But the Trump name is almost entirely gone as skating season starts.

City parks spokeswoman Crystal Howard says the Trump Organization notified the city in August that it was changing "the on-rink branding."

Trump Organization representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Organization Scrubs Name from Central Park Skate Rinks

In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Donald Trump helped…
USA

Jamaican Citizens Sue Exclusive Yellowstone Club Over Wages

FILE - In this undated photo, the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, Mont. is seen. Montana's ultra-posh Yellowstone Club is in new…
Science & Health

FDA Wants Stronger Warning on Breast Implants About Risks

FILE - A photo shows the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, Oct. 14, 2015. On Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, the FDA approved the first drug in the United States with a digital ingestion tracking system.
USA

Pennsylvania's Gas Politics Churn as Trump Embraces Industry

FILE - The MarkWest Bluestone Gas Processing Plant is visible behind the roadside fencing in Evans City, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019.
USA

Trump Hails 'Big Success' on Turkey-Syria Border

Syrian government forces man a checkpoint near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey…