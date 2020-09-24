USA

Trump Pays Respects to Late Justice Ginsburg

By VOA News
September 24, 2020 11:31 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of “vote him out” as he and his wife, Melania, appeared Thursday at the Supreme Court to pay respects to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president, wearing a face mask, made no remarks as he stood briefly a short distance from Ginsburg’s casket as she lay in repose at the top of the court building’s steps.

Ginsburg was honored Wednesday with a private ceremony in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall attended by her family and fellow justices. Her casket was then moved to the front steps for the public to file past and pay their respects until Thursday night.

Friday, there will be another tribute to Ginsburg, as her casket will be taken across the street to the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, where it will rest on the same wooden platform built for the casket of President Abraham Lincoln after his assassination in 1865. Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol.

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks lay in honor in the Capitol’s historic Rotunda after her death in 2005, a distinction given to eminent private citizens.   

A statement by the U.S. Supreme Court said Ginsburg will be buried next week in a private ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony.

Chief Justice John Roberts offered the court’s “heartfelt condolences” on the loss of Ginsburg, which he said “is widely shared, but we know that it falls most heavily on the family. Justice Ginsburg’s life was one of the many versions of the American dream.”

Ginsburg died last Friday at age 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, ending a 27-year tenure on the nation’s highest court. Her status as leader of the court’s liberal minority, along with her pre-jurist work seeking legal equality for women and girls in all spheres of American, made her a cultural icon, earning her the nickname “The Notorious R.B.G.”

Her death has sparked a political battle over her replacement. Trump and Senate Republicans vowed to name and confirm a new justice before the Nov. 3 presidential election, which would give the court a solid 6-3 conservative majority. Trump announced Tuesday that he will name his nominee for the lifetime appointment on Saturday.

Related Stories

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall
USA
Breaking Another Barrier, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is First US Woman to Lie in State
Leader of high court’s liberal wing will receive historic tribute this week when she becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 02:07 AM
The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine.
00:01:31
USA
How Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made US History
Here's what you may not know about RBG
Default Author Profile
By VOA Graphics
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 01:03 PM
Film on iconic Justice Ginsburg
USA
Family, Work and Opera Filled Ginsburg's Final Summer
Those who had been in touch with Ginsburg or her staff recently said she seemed to be coping with treatment for cancer and also making plans for events months away
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 11:45 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Pays Respects to Late Justice Ginsburg

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington.
Race in America

FACTBOX - Criminal Charges in Police Killings of Black Americans

George Floyd Protest Accomplishments
USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Remain High

FILE - Clients line up outside the Mississippi Department of Employment Security WIN Job Center in Pearl, Aug. 31, 2020.
USA

Portland Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision

Police officers aim their weapons towards protesters demonstrating in Portland
Race in America

Fury Over Breonna Taylor Decision Spills Into America's Streets

Police and protesters converge during a demonstration after a decision by a grand jury in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 23, 2020.