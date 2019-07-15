Trump Rejects Contention His Attacks on Non-White Lawmakers Are Racist

WHITE HOUSE - Updated: July 15, 2019, 2:32 p.m.

WHITE HOUSE — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected critics' claims that his attacks on four Democratic members of Congress, all women of color, are racist.

"Somebody has a problem with our country, somebody doesn't want to be in our country, they should leave," Trump said, a day after he told the lawmakers to "go back" to the countries they came from, even though three of the four were born in the United States and the fourth emigrated from Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Asked whether his comments were racist, Trump told White House reporters, "Not at all."

In Twitter statements Monday, Trump renewed his attacks on Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the Somali native; Massachusetts Rep. Ayana Pressley, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio; New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a native New Yorker; and Michigan Rep. Rashid Tlaib, who was born in Detroit.

He contended the four women, all newcomers to Congress in January, had demeaned the U.S., Israel and the presidency.

"When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said," Trump said on Twitter. "So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!"

On Twitter Sunday, Trump told the lawmakers to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Opposition Democrats were quick to criticize Trump's remarks as racist and xenophobic, and House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the chamber will vote on a resolution to condemn the comments.

A handful of Republican lawmakers joined in attacks on Trump on Monday.

Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan said, "The President's tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for." Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said, "President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. ... The citizenship of all four is as valid as mine."

A staunch Republican defender of Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who golfed with him over the weekend, said the president should "aim higher" with his criticism of the four, even as Graham disparaged their views.

"We all know AOC (the acronym for Ocasio-Cortez) and this crowd are a bunch of communists," Graham told Fox News on Monday. "They hate Israel, they hate our own country, they're calling the guards along our border, the border control agents, concentration camp guards, they accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the Benjamins [money], they're anti-Semitic, they're anti-America, don't get that, aim higher. We don't need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policy," he said.

The four progressives have been squabbling with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over immigration policy and other issues. The dispute has attracted Trump's attention in recent days, even prompting him to utter rare public support for Pelosi — at least when it comes to her attempt to rein in the newly elected foursome.

President Donald Trump portrays Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., left, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., 2nd left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., 3rd left, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., right, as foreign-born troublemakers.

Trump's first tweets about the minority novice female members of Congress, known as "the squad," came about 20 minutes after a segment about them on the Fox News Channel. The president frequently reacts quickly on social media to what he sees on Fox, his favorite news channel.

Omar, in particular, has been a frequent topic of critical coverage on the cable television channel, in part due to her frequent criticism of Israel and comments perceived as anti-Semitic.

Omar and Tlaib are the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

In a Twitter response to Trump on Sunday, Omar reminded him that the United States is the only country to which members of Congress swear an oath.

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) addresses a small rally on immigration rights at the temporary installation of a replica of the Statue of Liberty at Union Station in Washington, May 16, 2019.

"Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen," added the Minnesotan.

"You are angry because you can't conceive of an America that includes us," Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump on Twitter. "You rely on a frightened America for your plunder."

British Prime Minister Theresa May also offered her view of the situation, saying Monday that's Trump's comments were "completely unacceptable."