USA

Trump Restricts Incoming Travel From Brazil to Stem COVID Spread

By VOA News
Updated May 24, 2020 07:20 PM
FILE - Passengers check in at a Latam Airlines counter in Santos Dumont Airport during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020.
FILE - Passengers check in at a Latam Airlines counter in Santos Dumont Airport during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump is restricting travel from Brazil, which has the world's second highest number of coronavirus cases.
 
The White House says the president is taking this “decisive action … to help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country.” It will take effect late Thursday.
 
The decision applies to foreigners who want to come to the United States and have been in Brazil during the last 14 days, the period during which health experts say someone can have COVID-19 and infect others without showing any symptoms. The president has similarly banned travel from China, the United Kingdom and Europe.

U.S. citizens, permanent U.S. residents and their immediate families are exempt along with what Trump calls the “free flow of commerce.”

As of Sunday, Brazil had more than 347,000 COVID-19 cases – the second-highest number after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
 
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the coronavirus, urging businesses to reopen and dismissing many social distancing recommendations.
 
He has brushed off the virus as nothing more than “a little flu” and says a wrecked economy will kill more people than the illness. He has called Brazilians worried about the coronavirus neurotic.
 
But some Brazilian health care experts warn that the system to treat people is falling apart and that the number of victims has yet to peak. They also say the death toll among the country’s indigenous population is twice that of everyone else.   
 

Related Stories

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro poses for a picture with supporters amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Registers 965 New Coronavirus Deaths, Confirmed Cases Hit 347,398
On Friday, it topped Russia to become the world’s virus hot spot behind US
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 21:50
Relatives cry during the funeral of Kokama Chief Messias Martins Moreira, who died of COVID-19, during his burial service at the Park of Indigenous Nations in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Suffers Record Coronavirus Deaths, Trump Mulls Travel Ban
Brazil overtook Britain on Monday to become the country with the third-highest number of confirmed infections
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 00:36
COVID-19 patients are treated inside a non-invasive ventilation system named the 'Vanessa Capsule' at the municipal field…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Patients Airlifted as COVID Cases Surge in Brazil's Amazon
COVID cases surge in Brazil's Amazon
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 05:33
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Muslims Balance Eid Rituals With Coronavirus Concerns

Saba Mahjabeen, right, and Gizman Mawi, center, waive as Sophia Baig looks on during a drive-through Eid al-Fitr celebration outside a closed mosque in Plano, Texas, May 24, 2020.
USA

Trump Again Tweets Conspiracy Theory Linking TV Host to a 2001 Death

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough, co-host of the show "Morning Joe," takes questions at a Harvard University student forum, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Oct. 11, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Times Marks 'Incalculable Loss' in US COVID Deaths

A pedestrians wearing a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic walks along Seventh Avenue in Times Square, Saturday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Begins to Reopen, But Coronavirus Concerns Remain High 

FILE - Pedestrains walk past an "open sign" at a restaurant in Long Beach, California, May 12, 2020.
USA

Trump Restricts Incoming Travel From Brazil to Stem COVID Spread

FILE - Passengers check in at a Latam Airlines counter in Santos Dumont Airport during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020.