Trump Says He Will Sign Defense Spending Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign a bill into law Friday that creates a space force and gives federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the $738 billion defense policy bill on Tuesday after the Democratic-led House approved the measure last week.

The measure funds the creation of Trump's proposed space force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military in exchange for funding the Democrats' parental leave proposal for federal employees.

The space force will be the first new branch of the U.S. military in more than 60 years, and two million federal workers will have 12 weeks of parental leave for the first time in American history.

