USA

Trump Says He Will Sign Defense Spending Bill

By VOA News
December 20, 2019 02:30 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the "White House Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment to Combat Homelessness,…
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, Dec. 19, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign a bill into law Friday that creates a space force and gives federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the $738 billion defense policy bill on Tuesday after the Democratic-led House approved the measure last week.

The measure funds the creation of Trump's proposed space force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military in exchange for funding the Democrats' parental leave proposal for federal employees.   

The space force will be the first new branch of the U.S. military in more than 60 years, and two million federal workers will have 12 weeks of parental leave for the first time in American history.
 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Says He Will Sign Defense Spending Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the "White House Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment to Combat Homelessness,…
East Asia Pacific

Pentagon Hopeful for Diplomatic Reboot With North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two…
The Americas

US Urges Free Elections in Venezuela Ahead of Jan 5 Poll

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, greets supporters as he arrives at the National Constituent Assembly's building…
Science & Health

Boeing Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course, Won't Dock at Space Station

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the…
USA

Pelosi: Power of Gavel Means Trump is 'Impeached Forever'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., smiles as she holds the gavel as the House votes on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.