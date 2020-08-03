USA

Trump Says Not Opposed to Microsoft Acquiring TikTok

By VOA News
August 03, 2020 03:18 PM
This photo taken on November 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen…
FILE - The logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok is displayed on a tablet screen in Paris, Nov. 21, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would ban the popular video app TikTok by Sept. 15 unless U.S company Microsoft acquires it before then. 

The Republican president said last week that he would ban the app, which is owned by Chinese company Bytedance, because of security concerns.

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27…
Trump Sets Clock Ticking for TikTok
US president has threatened to ban popular Chinese-owned social media app amid security concerns

Trump said Monday he would not mind if Microsoft Corp. acquired the app, but that the purchase would have to be completed by Sept. 15. 

In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that its CEO had met with Trump and was committed to acquiring the company by the stated deadline. 

“Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, 2020. During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government, including with the President,” the statement read. 

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

