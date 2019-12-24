USA

Trump says US Ready to Deal with N. Korean 'Christmas Gift'

By VOA News
December 24, 2019 10:58 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate…
President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 24, 2019.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready deal will any "Christmas Gift" that North Korea has threatened to deliver amid stalled nuclear negotiations between the two nations.

"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test right. I may get a vase," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

North Korea has called on the U.S. to make concessions in the nuclear talks and warned earlier this month it is "entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get"

The nuclear negotiations have been stalled since February with North Korea seeking sanctions relief before giving up any of its nuclear capability, a path the United States has so far rejected.

Last month, North Korea conducted its fourth launch of 2019 of what it called a "super-large, multiple-rocket launch system," and warned it may soon launch a "real ballistic missile" in the vicinity of Japan.

North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017, and conducted a nuclear test in September 2017.

In April 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests, saying North Korea "no longer need[s]" those tests.

Recently, North Korean officials have issued reminders that North Korea’s pause on ICBM and nuclear tests was self-imposed and can be reversed.

 

 

Related Stories

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 4, 2017 shows North…
East Asia Pacific
New Construction Seen at Missile-Related Site in North Korea
A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 21:56
Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019.
USA
Former US Adviser Warns of 'Imminent' North Korea Risk
John Bolton was dismissed in September amid growing disagreements with Trump, particularly regarding his North Korea policy
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 21:02
Every voting booth was filled by Madison County voters Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, as they filled out their paper ballots in…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea May Be Misreading the 2020 US Election, Analysts Warn
Both Trump and North Korea have linked nuclear talks to 2020 vote
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 08:31
A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his county long-range rocket launch…
East Asia Pacific
North Korean's Kim Holds Military Meeting as Tension Rises Under Looming Deadline
Report comes amid heightened concern the North may be about to return to confrontation with Washington
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 21:55
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump says US Ready to Deal with N. Korean 'Christmas Gift'

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate…
USA

Curt Flood Set Off  Free-agent Revolution 50 Years Ago

File-This 1968 file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood. Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago…
USA

Former US Adviser Warns of 'Imminent' North Korea Risk

Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019.
USA

Virginia Governor Seeks Bill Replacing Lee Statue in Capitol

A statue of Confederate commanding general Robert E. Lee is seen in the crypt of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on August 24,…
Africa

US Pulls Ambassador from Zambia

Zambia's President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in…