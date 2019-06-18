USA

Trump: Shanahan Withdraws Nomination as Defense Secretary

June 18, 2019 01:14 PM
FILE - Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan responds to reporters' questions at the Pentagon, June 7, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to head the
U.S. military, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that Shanahan wanted to spend more time with his family.

Trump said the secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be named as the new acting defense secretary. Esper had been considered a leading contender for the job if Shanahan was
ultimately not confirmed.

