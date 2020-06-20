USA

Trump Supporters Gather in Oklahoma for Large Rally

By VOA News
June 20, 2020 01:37 AM
A supporter of US President Donald Trump chants "USA" while waiting for tomorrow's rally with the President in Tulsa, Oklahoma,…
A supporter of US President Donald Trump chants 'USA' on June 19, 2020, while waiting for the next day's rally with the president in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tens of thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are converging Saturday on Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Trump will hold his first large-scale rally since the coronavirus shutdown and nationwide protests of police brutality.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending the rally to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state court ruled that several local residents who made the request did not have a clear legal right to seek such a mandate.

A woman walks with a sidearm in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020, while waiting for the following days's rally with US President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign has said organizers would provide masks and hand sanitizer to all who want them at the rally. Organizers will also be checking the temperature of all attendees to guard against the spread of the virus. The campaign says it is taking “safety seriously” as some health experts have warned that the large gathering could promote the spread of the disease.

The managers of the Bank of Oklahoma Center, the indoor multipurpose arena in Tulsa where the rally will take place, have asked the president’s campaign for a written health and safety plan. BOK Center officials said they requested the plan because Tulsa has experienced a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The arena has seats for 19,000 people, and the Trump campaign says more than a million people have sought tickets.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says crowds of 100,000 people or more are expected in the area.

Tulsa city workers erected a high metal fence Friday to barricade the rally site.

Bynum initially ordered a curfew for the area around the arena because of the unrest that followed some recent protests of police brutality across the country. He later rescinded the order after Trump tweeted Friday that he spoke with the mayor and there would not be a curfew.

The mayor’s office originally said the curfew would remain in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday and would again be in force on Saturday night.

Bynum had said in the curfew order, “I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.” Bynum did not identify which groups he was referring to.

Trump tweeted on Friday, “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

A White House spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, said Trump was referring to violent protesters, not peaceful ones.

Nationwide protests erupted last month after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota. Floyd, who was African American, died after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Tulsa rally was originally scheduled for Friday but was pushed back a day after criticism that it fell on Juneteenth, the date that marks the end of slavery in the United States, and takes place in a city that has a history of racial tension. Tulsa was the scene of attacks by a white mob in 1921 that left several hundred African Americans dead.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, conducts a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2018, as then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, right, looks on.
US Politics
Judge: Bolton Can Publish Book Despite Efforts to Block it
The Trump administration had tried to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed. The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 10:53
People hold up their first while taking a knee during a protest at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, June 19, 2020, while marking Juneteenth.
Race in America
Anti-Racism Protests Continue in US
Demonstrators also take to the streets in Scotland and France
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:42
Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,holds a press conference, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York.
USA
US Prosecutor Who Has Investigated Trump Lawyer Refuses to Resign
The dramatic standoff marks the latest in series of unusual actions by Attorney General William Barr that critics say are meant to benefit Trump politically and undermine the independence of the Justice Department
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 09:39
DACA recipients and their supporters take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, chating "Say their Names" and…
USA
Trump Says He Will Renew Effort to End DACA Protections
A divided Congress is unlikely to pass legislation providing a path to citizenship anytime soon, but advocates vow to keep fighting for legislation for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 13:10
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Judge: Bolton Can Publish Book Despite Efforts to Block it

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, conducts a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2018, as then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, right, looks on.
USA

US Prosecutor Who Has Investigated Trump Lawyer Refuses to Resign

Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,holds a press conference, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York.
Race in America

DC Protesters Pull Down, Burn Statue of Confederate General

People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
USA

Virtual March to Highlight Plight of US Poor

With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background, a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall in Washington,…
USA

Navy Fathers, Daughters Share Special Military Bond