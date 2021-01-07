USA

Trump Transportation Secretary Latest Administration Official to Resign After Capitol Attack

By VOA News
Updated January 07, 2021 03:08 PM
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks during a press conference on the One National Program Rule on…
FILE - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks during a press conference at EPA headquarters in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, announced her resignation Thursday, the first Cabinet secretary to resign because of Wednesday’s deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.  

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is a close Trump political ally, said she was “deeply troubled” by Wednesday’s violence that was fueled by Trump’s rhetoric. 

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao said in a statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” 

Chao joined a growing list of resignations from the Trump administration following the invasion of the Capitol by Trump supporters. 

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October…
FILE - Mick Mulvaney, then the White House Acting Chief of Staff, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said earlier Thursday he is resigning as special envoy to Northern Ireland and said other administration officials have considered stepping down.

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said on CNBC. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

Mulvaney’s resignation came after hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as legislators were in the process of certifying Electoral College votes in the November election, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s win.  
 
The president had urged his supporters to march on the building at a rally, asserting the election was stolen and saying, “You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."
 
Four people died in the chaos, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.
 
Mulvaney, also a former Office of Management and Budget director, said he informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of his resignation Wednesday night.
 
Shortly after Mulvaney’s announcement, the Commerce Department’s deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security, John Costello, said the violence also prompted him to step down.  
 
“Yesterday’s events were an unprecedented attack on the very core of our democracy – incited by a sitting President,” Costello said on Twitter. “The President has long disregarded and diminished the rule of law and the constitution. Yesterday, that culminated in violent sedition against the U.S. Congress for the purposes of overturning a legally recognized and valid election.”
 
A leading developer of Trump’s China policy, Matt Pottinger, announced his resignation on Wednesday. A senior administration official said Pottinger stepped down in response to Trump’s reaction to the mob of protesters at the Capitol.  
 
National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Pottinger’s boss, asked Pottinger to remain in the position to facilitate the transition to the new Biden administration but the official said Pottinger had “completed those tasks.”

FILE - White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Nov. 8, 2019.
FILE - Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Nov. 8, 2019.

Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who earlier served as White House press secretary, was the first administration official to announce her resignation on Wednesday. Deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews stepped down shortly thereafter, followed by White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, according to a White House official.
 
Matthews said she was grateful to serve Trump but underscored she was also troubled by the deadly violence on Capitol Hill.
 
“I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted,” Matthews said in a statement. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."
 
The growing numbers of resignations and criticisms from some of Trump’s closest political allies about his behavior amount to a clear reprimand of the president. More resignations could be announced in the coming days, sources say.
 
The White House did not immediately comment on the resignations.

Related Stories

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks on.
US Politics
US Congress Certifies Biden Election Victory
Trump supporters earlier stormed Capitol; protest declared a riot; four dead
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 06:44 PM
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S…
USA
World Leaders Offer Mixed Reactions After Mayhem at US Capitol
Heads of state from Europe, Asia, Middle East hail democracy, call for peaceful transition of power in US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:49 AM
Copies of the French newspaper Le Monde with the headline "Trump Provokes Chaos in Washington" are seen at at Le Monde headquarters, in Paris, Jan. 7, 2021.
Europe
France Denounces US Capitol Violence
What happened in Washington 'is not America,' French President Emmanuel Macron says in video message
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 11:10 AM
FILE - Pro-Trump protesters storm into U.S. Capitol during clashes with police.
USA
US Capitol Has Seen Violence Over 220 Years, But Not Like This
This was far from the first time the Capitol has been scarred by violence
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 09:30 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Facebook Suspends Trump's Account in Wake of US Capitol Violence

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in…
USA

Top US Senate Democrat Demands Trump's Ouster

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, wrap up a meeting with…
2020 USA Votes

Officials Seek Answers to Why Security Failed at US Capitol Wednesday

Pro-Trump protesters tear down a barricade as they clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the…
Europe

Britain's Johnson Says Trump Was Wrong in 'Encouraging' Storming of US Capitol

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in…
USA

Foes, Allies React to Washington Mayhem

British national newspapers, with front pages reporting on the mob loyal to President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol, are displayed for sale outside a store in London.