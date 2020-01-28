USA

Trump to Unveil Mideast Peace Plan 

By VOA News
Updated January 28, 2020 03:17 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs his weekly Cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

JERUSALEM - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday.

The White House event is emblematic of the state of relations among the three parties, with Netanyahu appearing alongside Trump and Palestinian leaders saying they were not invited.

Ahead of the plan's release Trump met with Netanyahu and dismissed the concerns of the Palestinians, who have rejected the U.S. leader's approach and what they say are his pro-Israel policies.

"I think in the end, they're going to want it.  It's very good for them.  In fact, it's overly good to them.  So we'll see what happens.  Now, without them, we don’t do the deal and that’s okay," Trump said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the Trump plan was no more than a way to "finish off the Palestinian cause."

It is unclear how much of the peace plan Trump revealed to Netanyahu and his chief political rival Benny Gantz during separate meetings Monday.

But Netanyahu said it is a chance to "make history and define Israel's borders."  He also praised Trump for making the U.S.-Israeli alliance "stronger than ever."

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks at the President's residence, in Jerusalem, Oct. 23, 2019.

Gantz called the peace deal  "a significant and historic milestone" and one he looks forward to implementing if he becomes the next Israeli prime minister following elections in March.

The Trump administration has been working on a peace plan since it took office in 2017.  He says he has put off revealing it because of what he says is political uncertainty in Israel.

But the Palestinians have refused to work with the United States and have dismissed the peace plan even before it has been publicly released. Palestinians are furious with Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moving the U.S. embassy there. Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

They are also angry at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent declaration that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are legal, and the Trump administration's decision to cut humanitarian aid.

FILE - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he speaks during a workshop on cooperation between Palestinians and East Asian countries, in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 3, 2019.

The United States released the economic portion of the peace plan last year. It calls for $50 billion in international investment in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab areas.

The Palestinians say they are insulted that some people believe you can just throw money at them without talking about a two-state solution.

"We reject it and we demand the international community not be a partner to it because it contradicts the basics of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights," Shtayyeh said.

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding his intention to file a request to the Knesset…
Middle East
Netanyahu Hopes to 'Make History' With White House Visit
Trump's Mideast peace plan to be unveiled is expected to be extremely favorable to Israel
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 12:41
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2020.
Middle East
Netanyahu Heads to Washington for Talks on Trump Peace Plan
Palestinians say plan is a non-starter
Default Author Profile
By Linda Cashdan
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:08
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

NTSB: Pilot of Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Climbed to Avoid Cloud Layer

National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy comments on the helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles…
Africa

US Noncommittal on Keeping Troops in Africa

French troops secure an area after protesters from an angry mob set fire to the dead body of a Muslim man along a street in Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan. 19, 2014.
USA

Britain’s Decision on Huawei Tests Special Relationship with US

FILE - Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019.
Europe

Prince Andrew Called Uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Britain's Prince Andrew reviews Chelsea Pensioners during the Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Offers China 'Any Help' to Fight Coronavirus

A security personnel wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, uses an…