Trump to Visit Ohio, Texas Cities Where Gunmen Killed 31

Last update: 10:15 a.m.



As he left the White House to head for two cities mourning from mass shootings, President Donald Trump said he thinks “we are going to come up with something that’s going to be really, really good” on gun reform. But the president said while he favors background checks for purchases of such weapons there is “no political appetite” for an assault rifle ban.

The president denied criticism his statements contribute to the mood of hate that has unleased repeated shootings in the United States by lone gunmen in shopping malls, fairs, concerts, entertainment districts, houses of worship and schools.

“I don’t think my rhetoric does at all,” the president told reporters on the South Lawn before boarding the Marine One helicopter with first lady Melania Trump. “I think my rhetoric brings people together.”

Trump first visits Dayton, Ohio and then El Paso, Texas, where gunmen shot and killed a combined 31 people last weekend.

A cross for each of the victims waits to be taken to a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019.

The planned visits highlight the ambivalence of some who question whether Trump, because of his often incendiary anti-immigration rhetoric, has the legitimacy to heal the grieving communities, especially in the heavily Hispanic El Paso, just across the border with Mexico.

The Democratic mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, said that while she was disappointed with Trump's remarks following the shootings, she nonetheless would welcome the president to her city, hopeful his visit would "add value and help our community."

In El Paso, some residents and local Democratic lawmakers said the president was not welcome and urged him to stay away. Beto O'Rourke, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination who formerly represented El Paso in Congress, said Trump's remarks directly led to last Saturday's massacre, and called on Trump to forego his planned trip to the city.

Hours before leaving Washington, Trump assailed O'Rourke on Twitter, saying, "Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!"

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, however, said he will welcome Trump to the city upon his arrival. "He is president of the United States. so, in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso to meet with the president and discuss whatever our needs are in this community," he said.

President Trump to Visit Ohio, Texas Locations of Latest US Mass Shootings video player. President Trump to Visit Ohio, Texas Locations of Latest US Mass Shootings video player. Copy WATCH: Richard Green's video report

The presidential visits to the two cities also comes amid escalating calls for the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to vote on legislation passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives that includes background checks for all gun purchasers, including those on the internet or at gun shows.

In his speech Monday addressing the tragedies, Trump cited a variety of reasons for the massacres, including mental illness and violent video games and called for the passage of a so-called "red flag" law that authorizes local authorities to confiscate firearms from a person deemed by a judge as posing a risk of violence.

But he ignored the easy access to guns in the United States, especially high-powered assault weapons like the kind used in both massacres. In a 30-second span in Dayton early Sunday, Connor Betts, a 24-year-old community college student, fired 41 shots that killed nine, including his sister, and wounded another 27 in the mayhem in a nightlife district. In El Paso, a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart store and injured two dozen more.

Trump, in another tweet, noted that Betts's social media accounts showed that he had left-wing political views, supporting Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters. Betts's acquaintances say that he had harbored violent thoughts for years and a decade ago has been suspended from high school for putting together a list of boys he wanted to kill and girls he wanted to rape.

The suspected gunman in El Paso, Patrick Crusius, is believed to have posted a white supremacist manifesto online hours before the shooting that expressed his intense hatred towards Hispanics, claiming they were invading Texas.

Trump called on Americans to condemn such rhetoric in his address Monday, but Trump himself is accused of embracing such ideology in speeches vowing to build a wall along the southern border to keep out illegal immigrants from Mexico and other central American countries -- including a speech at a rally this past February in El Paso.

Trump, on Wednesday morning, reiterated that he thinks “illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country.”

The president blamed criticism of his stances on immigration and guns on rivals “looking for political gain.”