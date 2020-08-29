USA

Trump Visiting Hurricane-Damaged Louisiana, Texas

By VOA News
August 29, 2020 11:13 AM
President Donald Trump leaves the White House as he heads to Andrews Air Force Base, Aug. 29, 2020, in Washington. Trump is going to tour damage from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.
U.S. President Donald Trump visits Gulf of Mexico coastal areas of Louisiana and Texas Saturday that were ravaged by Hurricane Laura, leaving them without power and water as clean-up efforts continue in seasonally hot and humid conditions.
 
Fourteen people were killed when the Category 4 storm devastated the area early Thursday, with more than half of them succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning due to the improper use of power generators.
 
Trump will first travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana, a city of some 80,000 residents that was hard-hit by Laura. More than 220,000 people in Lake Charles are estimated to be without water, according to the Louisiana Department of health.
 
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said water treatment plants “took a beating” and warned there was no timetable for restoring electricity.

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Trump also will visit nearby Orange, Texas, a city of more than 18,000 people in an area where the economy is dependent on chemical plants. Texas Governor Greg Abbot said the area is extremely fortunate after Laura turned slightly east, averting an “unsurvivable” storm surge forecasters had predicted.
 
One day before his trip to survey the damage, Trump issued a disaster declaration for Louisiana, a move that makes federal money available to the five parishes that were in Laura’s direct path.
 
After the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers applauded nearly 20,000 line workers Friday for joining power restoration efforts in hurricane-damaged areas, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted, “Times of crisis often bring out our best as Americans — and we’re seeing that right now in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.”
 
“Thank you to all of our emergency responders who are working around the clock to help people get back on their feet,” Biden added.
 

Evacuees from Lake Charles, Louisiana, are seen outside a hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2020. The state government has requested hotels make rooms available for those affected by Hurricane Laura.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hurricane Laura Victims Struggle to Find Housing Amid Pandemic
Finding shelter after a disaster is never easy, but some victims of the storm are saying the coronavirus has made the situation even more challenging
By Matt Haines
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 00:46
