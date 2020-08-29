USA

Trump Visits Hurricane-Damaged Louisiana, Texas

By VOA News
August 29, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with first responders as he tours a warehouse being used as a distribution point for relief aid…
President Donald Trump speaks with first responders as he tours a warehouse being used as a distribution point for relief aid after Hurricane Laura hit the area, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.

U.S. President Donald Trump visited Gulf of Mexico coastal areas of Louisiana and Texas on Saturday that were ravaged by Hurricane Laura, leaving them without power and water as cleanup efforts continued in seasonally hot and humid conditions.

Fourteen people were killed when the Category 4 storm devastated the area early Thursday, with more than half of them succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning resulting from  improper use of generators.

Trump arrived at Lake Charles, Louisiana, a city of 80,000 residents that Laura hit hard. More than 220,000 people in Lake Charles were estimated to be without water, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speak with National Guard soldiers helping with cleanup as they tour damage from Hurricane Laura, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said water treatment plants “took a beating” and warned there was no timetable for restoring electricity.

Trump is also visiting nearby Orange, Texas, a city of more than 18,000 people in an area where the economy is dependent on chemical plants. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, noting Laura's slight turn to the east, said the area was extremely fortunate to avert the “unsurvivable” storm surge forecasters had predicted.

One day before his trip to survey the damage, Trump issued a disaster declaration for Louisiana, a move that made federal money available to the five parishes that were in Laura’s direct path.

President Donald Trump tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

After the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers applauded nearly 20,000 line workers Friday for joining power restoration efforts in hurricane-damaged areas, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted, “Times of crisis often bring out our best as Americans — and we’re seeing that right now in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.”

“Thank you to all of our emergency responders who are working around the clock to help people get back on their feet,” Biden added.

Evacuees from Lake Charles, Louisiana, are seen outside a hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2020. The state government has requested hotels make rooms available for those affected by Hurricane Laura.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hurricane Laura Victims Struggle to Find Housing Amid Pandemic
Finding shelter after a disaster is never easy, but some victims of the storm are saying the coronavirus has made the situation even more challenging
By Matt Haines
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 00:46
