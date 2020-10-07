USA

Trump Wants US Troops Out of Afghanistan by Christmas

By AFP
October 07, 2020 08:41 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 37 MB
1080p | 69 MB
Original | 80 MB
Download Audio

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants all U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by Christmas, speeding up the timeline for ending America's longest war.

"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a February 29 agreement reached in Qatar with the Taliban, the United States promised to pull out all of its troops by mid-2021 in return for the insurgents' promises not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a haven by extremists.

The Taliban have since opened talks in Doha with the Afghan government, but the meetings have stalled as the hard-line Sunni rebels insist on their form of Islamic jurisprudence.

Trump's promise comes one month before U.S. elections in which the president, trailing in the polls, has sought to show that he is making good on his promise to draw to a close the nation’s "endless wars."

After 19 years of U.S. military operations, his stance enjoys wide support, with Democratic rival Joe Biden, a critic during his time as vice president of further U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, also supporting a withdrawal.

The United States first intervened in Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001, attacks and dislodged the Taliban regime, which had welcomed Al-Qaida.

But in the years since, the resurgent militants have launched a fresh battle to topple the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, with civilians bearing the brunt of spiraling violence since NATO combat troops withdrew in 2014.

Trump has reduced U.S. forces in Afghanistan to around 8,600 and the Taliban has stood by promises not to attack Western troops, even as the militants continue their bloody campaign against government forces.

Related Stories

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack that targeted Laghman provincial governors convoy, in Mihtarlam, Laghman Province, Oct. 5, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Attack Kills 8 in Afghanistan as President Visits Doha
Car bomb targeting governor of Laghman province's convoy killed at least 8 people, including four of governor’s bodyguards
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 11:58 AM
South & Central Asia
Exclusive: VOA Speaks With Afghanistan's Abdullah
The chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah speaks with VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 04:43 PM
Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Investment walks with Head of the Afghanistan's peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, upon his arrival in Islamabad
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Unveils New ‘Friendly’ Visa Policy for Afghanistan
Officials say the move is part of efforts aimed at promoting people-to-people contacts between the countries
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 05:11 PM
WEBVID_Afghan Talks
00:01:38
Extremism Watch
Violence Surges in Afghanistan as Peace Talks Continue in Doha
Clashes between government forces and the Taliban have killed dozens of people in recent days
Default Author Profile
By Rahim Gul Sarwan
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 04:44 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Wisconsin Opens COVID-19 Field Hospital Amid Surging Cases 

U.S. National Guard members are seen outside the Wisconsin State Fair exposition center where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers…
Europe

NATO Allies Watch US Election Amid Strained Transatlantic Ties

Flags of NATO member countries are seen at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 26, 2019.
Race in America

Ex-Officer Charged in Death of George Floyd Posts Bail

This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was…
USA

US Indicts 2 British Members of Islamic State 'Beatles'

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four…
2020 USA Votes

2020 US Presidential Election Could Be Like No Other in US History

Two voters fill out ballots during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cleveland.