TS Teddy Becomes 4th Active Named Storm in Atlantic Basin 

By Associated Press
September 14, 2020 07:54 AM
Tropical storm Teddy
Atlantic Tropical Cyclones and Distrubances (US National Hurricane Center)

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Teddy formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning and is the fourth active named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.         

Forecasters said Teddy was located more than 1400 miles (2,260 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph). It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days.         

Large swells from Teddy were forecast to reach the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.         

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land. 

  

