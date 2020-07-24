USA

UN: US Protesters, Journalists Need Their Rights Protected

By Associated Press
July 24, 2020 01:54 PM
A medic treats Black Lives Matter protester Lacey Wambalaba after exposure to chemical irritants deployed by federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
GENEVA - Protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland, Oregon, must be able to take part in peaceful demonstrations without risking arbitrary arrest, detention, the unnecessary use of force or other rights violations, the U.N. human rights office said Friday.

Spokeswoman Liz Throssell of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights noted reports that some peaceful demonstrators in Portland had been detained by unidentified officers.  

Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland,…
Portland Mayor Among Those Tear-Gassed by Federal Agents at Protest
The city’s mayor was among the crowd in front of the federal courthouse

"That is a worry, because it may place those detained outside the protection of the law, and may give rise to arbitrary detention and other human rights violations," she told reporters in Geneva.

Throssell said authorities should make sure that security forces who are deployed are "properly and clearly identified and use force only when necessary" — proportionately and in line with international standards.

A federal officer fires crowd control munitions at Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.

Victims, she said, should have the right to a remedy and be able to seek an investigation of any rights violations.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has dispatched federal agents to cities like Portland amid unrest on the sidelines of protests seeking racial justice in the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in May. Unrest has escalated in Portland after some federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause.

Two U.S. government watchdogs said Thursday that they had opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents in Portland.

 

