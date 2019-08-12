USA

US Attorney General Promises Thorough Probe Into Epstein Death

By VOA News
August 12, 2019 12:25 PM
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, July 15, 2019.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr promised Monday a thorough investigation into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"This case was important to the victims who had the courage to come forward and deserve the opportunity to confront the accused in the courtroom. I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry to learn of the MCC's failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility which are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," Barr said Monday in New Orleans.

Barr said the sex trafficking case will not die with Epstein. He said the investigation will continue to pursue anyone who may have conspired with Epstein.

This July 1, 2019 photo shows the Manhattan Correctional Center, in New York. Financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York, a former law enforcement official said Saturday.

Epstein was found dead in his cell Saturday at a detention center in New York. He was arrested July 6 and charged with sex trafficking underage girls. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Later in July, he was found unconscious on the floor of his cell. He survived that incident which officials said they were investigating as a possible suicide or assault.

New York's medical examiner performed an autopsy Sunday but said the cause of Epstein's death is, "pending further information."

