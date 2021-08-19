USA

US Capitol Apprehend Suspect in 'Active Bomb Threat' Investigation

By VOA News
Updated August 19, 2021 03:10 PM
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger speaks to reporters as he said a suspect in in custody on a report of a possible explosive device inside a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police Thursday apprehended a man claiming to have explosives in a parked vehicle.

Officials named the suspect as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina. They noted he was “safely” taken into custody after hours of negotiations and evacuations around Capitol Hill.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters that officers responded to a call after the man drove a pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, just east of the Capitol building. The driver told the responding officer that he had a bomb, and the officer saw that the man appeared to have a detonator in his hand.

Manger said the Library of Congress and nearby congressional buildings were evacuated, and that officers continued discussions with the man. It was not clear whether explosives were in the vehicle.

Unnamed sources not authorized to talk to the media were cited saying police communicated with the suspect as he wrote notes and showed them to officers from inside the truck, and that they wrote back using a “white board.” 

News reports also say the man livestreamed the standoff on Facebook and that he made anti-government statements. Capitol police would not confirm those reports. Facebook removed the video.

Some information in this report was provided by the Associated Press and Reuters news organizations.

