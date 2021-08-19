USA

US Capitol Police Investigate ‘Active Bomb Threat’  

By VOA News
August 19, 2021 02:18 PM
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window…
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington.

U.S. Capitol Police Thursday said they are investigating an active bomb threat after a man parked in a vehicle claimed to have explosives.  

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters that officers responded to a call after a man drove a pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, just east of the Capitol building. The driver of the truck told the responding officer that he had a bomb, and the officer saw he appeared to have a detonator in his hand. 

Manger said the Library of Congress and nearby Congressional buildings were evacuated, and that officers continued discussions with the man. Police said they could see something in the truck but could not confirm he had explosives.  

Media reports, citing unnamed sources not authorized to talk to the media, say police were communicating with the suspect as he wrote notes and showed them to police from inside the truck, to which they would write back using a “white board.”  

Meanwhile, sources tell NBC News the man is reported to be live streaming the standoff on Facebook. They say the police know who the man is but will only say he is from North Carolina, and that he is making anti-government statements. Capitol police would not confirm those reports. 

Some information in this report was provided by the Associated Press and Reuters news organizations. 

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Capitol Police Investigate ‘Active Bomb Threat’  

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window…
USA

Police Probing Report of Explosive in Truck Near US Capitol

FILE - The Library of Congress is seen in Washington, Dec. 19, 2013. Police were investigating a report Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the building, located on Capitol Hill.
USA

US Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low as Hiring Strengthens

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Schaumburg, Illinois, July 15, 2021.
Europe

US Ships Pfizer Vaccine to Kosovo amid Delta Variant Surge

FILE - Airport personal unload the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines sent from the Covax facility, at Adem Jashari airport Pristina, Kosovo, March 28, 2021.
USA

Dozens of Homes Burn as California Wildfire Siege Continues 

Cal Fire Division Chief Carmel Barnhart inspects a property, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through…