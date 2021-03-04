USA

US Capitol Police Warn of Thursday Threat

By VOA News
March 04, 2021 02:09 AM
Members of the Michigan National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around…
Members of the Michigan National Guard and the US Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around the Capitol grounds since the Jan. 6 attacks by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, March 3, 2021.

The U.S. Capitol Police Department says it is taking seriously intelligence about a possible plot by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday.

“We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” the department said in a statement. “Our department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol.”

The building where Congress meets has been protected with the help of National Guard troops and surrounded by an extended security perimeter with tall fencing since a Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

That mob breached the Capitol as members of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump.

Thursday’s date is connected to a far-right conspiracy theory that Trump, who repeatedly falsely claimed mass voter fraud cost him the election, would return to power on March 4.  The date was inauguration day for U.S. presidents until it was moved to Jan. 20 in 1933.

Earlier this week, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned local law enforcement officials in a joint intelligence bulletin that a group of militia extremists had discussed encouraging people to travel to Washington and try to take control of the Capitol.

The threats prompted the House of Representatives to cancel its Thursday session.  The Senate is scheduled to meet.

Lawmakers have held several hearings about what was known before the Jan. 6 attack and how local and federal agencies responded.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with taking part in the siege that left five people, including a Capitol Police officer, dead. 

Related Stories

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
USA
US Intel Officials Admit They Were in the Dark About Looming Capitol Breach  
Controversy grows over whether FBI, other agencies missed warning signs in lead-up to Capitol attack, then failed to adequately warn officials responsible for securing government complex
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 09:52 PM
A security fence topped with concertina wire surrounds the grounds of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 19,…
USA
US House Cancels Thursday Session After Police Warn of Possible Plot on Capitol
Warning based on intelligence that 'an identified militia group' could present a security threat, echoing deadly Jan. 6 attack
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 06:29 PM
National Guard troops and members of the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as security remains high on Capitol grounds following the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, March 3, 2021.
USA
US Capitol Riot Hearing: 3-Hour Delay in Deploying Guard Troops
Maj. Gen. William Walker says delay appeared to have been result of cumbersome approval process and possibly reluctance by some officials to green-light public show of force at US symbol of democracy
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 05:06 PM
FBI Director to US lawmakers: Capitol Riot Was Domestic Terrorism
00:03:08
US Politics
FBI Director to US Lawmakers: Capitol Riot Was Domestic Terrorism
Wray says there is no evidence that fake Trump protesters attacked the US Capitol
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 03:26 AM
