USA

US Catholic Priest Blamed for Mishandling Complaints Quits

By VOA News
December 04, 2019 12:29 PM
Bishop Richard J. Malone of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York, gives a presentation at the Immaculate Conception Center in the Douglaston neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, Sept. 27, 2012.
Catholic Bishop Richard Malone resigns his position, Dec. 4, 2019, in Buffalo, New York.

Catholic Bishop Richard Malone resigned his position in Buffalo, New York Wednesday following criticism of his handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Vatican announced Pope Francis had accepted Malone’s resignation, but did not give a reason.

Malone’s departure follows an investigation by the Vatican into the Buffalo diocese and his handling of abuse cases.

The diocese is named in more than 220 recent lawsuits filed by people who say priests sexually abused them.

Many of the lawsuits were filed before Malone arrived in Buffalo in 2012.

Critics say, however, that Malone has committed more recent mistakes. They include a decision to return a priest to ministry who had been suspended by another bishop for posting on Facebook a “love you” message to an eighth-grade boy.

Malone later showed his support for the same priest when he endorsed him for a position as a cruise ship chaplain after the priest was accused of making unwelcome advances toward young men.

Malone had refused to resign earlier even after admitting to making mistakes involving adult sex abuse victims.

Pope Frances has appointed the bishop of Albany, New York, Edward Scharfenberger, as head of the Buffalo diocese until a permanent replacement is found.

Malone’s resignation came two years before the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Sexual abuse claims have plagued the Catholic Church for years. The crisis reignited in 2018, placing bishops across the U.S. under greater scrutiny for crimes that allegedly occurred under their leadership.

 

Related Stories

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a meeting of religious leaders at the Chulalongkorn University, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in…
East Asia Pacific
In Thailand, Pope Tells Bishops, Priests to Spread the Faith
Francis is only the second pope to visit Thailand
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 07:19
Pope Francis leaves after a Mass for the closing of Amazon synod in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Oct. 27, 2019.
The Americas
After Their Call for Married Priests, Pope Thanks Bishops
In his homily Sunday at a Mass to conclude weeks of discussions at the Vatican on the needs of the Amazon's faithful, Francis didn't mention the bishops' vote to press the Vatican to allow married men to become priests in special circumstances
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 07:34
Catholic missionary Antelmo Pereira, 61, leads a prayer service in Santa Rosa, Brazil, Sept. 21, 2019.
The Americas
Catholic Bishops Consider Married Priests, Face Opposition
More than 100 bishops from South America will convene at the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 13:48
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

VOA News on Iran

Iran President: Tehran Hasn't Closed Window on Talks With US

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a…
US Politics

Bloomberg Spending Tens of Millions More on New Ad Campaign

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix…
USA

Trump Upends Relationships with 9 of 10 Top US Trading Partners

Containers are seen stacked up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California February 6, 2015 in this aerial image…
USA

London Children Sing Holiday Tune to Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump joins local school students creating holiday decorations at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in…
USA

US Catholic Priest Blamed for Mishandling Complaints Quits

Bishop Richard J. Malone of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York, gives a presentation at the Immaculate Conception Center in the Douglaston neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, Sept. 27, 2012.