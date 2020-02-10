USA

US Charges Chinese Military Officers With Hacking Equifax

By Masood Farivar
Updated February 10, 2020 12:20 PM
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington,…
Attorney General William Barr announces that members of the Chinese military have been charged with hacking the computer networks of U.S. credit rating giant Equifax, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington.

Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with hacking the computer networks of U.S. credit rating giant Equifax and stealing the company’s trade secrets and the personal data of nearly half of all Americans, U.S. law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

The 2017 Equifax data breach, one of the largest of its kind in history, resulted in the theft of about 150 million Americans' names, birth dates, and social security numbers and the driver’s license numbers of at least 10 million Americans.

"The scale of the theft  was staggering,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference.  "This theft not only caused significant financial damage to Equifax but invaded the privacy of many millions of Americans, and imposed substantial costs and burdens on them as the have had to take measures to protect against identity theft.” 

The four Chinese accused of carrying out the Equifax hack were members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s 54th Research Institute, according to a nine-count federal indictment returned on Jan. 28 in the Northern District of Georgia,   The were identified as Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei and face charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.  The four have not been arrested. 

The Justice Department does not normally bring criminal charges against members of a foreign country’s military or intelligence services.  This is only the second time that federal prosecutors have charged members of the Chinese military , and it comes amid heightened U.S. concerns about Chinese economic espionage and theft of intellectual property.

"Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the internet’s cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us,” Barr said.  

In 2014, the Justice Department indicted five members of the PLA’s cyber espionage arm with stealing  confidential business information from U.S. companies and a trade organization.  

The FBI is conducting roughly 1,000 investigations into suspected Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property, with many expected to result in criminal charges against individuals and companies later in the year, U.S. law enforcement officials said last week.

