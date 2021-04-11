USA

US Defense Secretary Visits Israel

By VOA News
April 11, 2021 07:38 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews an honor guard with Indian…
The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Israel, April 11, 2021, his first stop on a two-day trip to the Middle Eastern country.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has arrived in Israel Sunday, his first stop on a two-day trip to the Middle Eastern country.

“I’m looking forward to a series of robust discussions with our Israeli friends on regional security issues,” Secretary Austin posted on Twitter upon arrival. “I’m grateful to call Israel a major strategic partner.” 

Austin is the first high-level member from U.S. President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to travel to Israel since Biden’s administration’s announcement to rekindling of talks in order to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Secretary Austin is scheduled to meet with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a staunch critic of the nuclear deal with Iran and welcomed former President Donald Trump’s withdrawing for pact.

Last week, Netanyahu said that an agreement with Iran “would pave the way to nuclear weapons — weapons that threaten our extinction.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced the inauguration of a cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges for producing enriched uranium, as well as two test cascades — of 30 IR-5 and 30 IR-6S devices respectively — at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant, in a ceremony broadcast by state television.

There was an accident Sunday to Natanz’s electrical grid, but no injuries were reported.
 

Related Stories

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews his country's new nuclear achievements during Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in Tehran, Iran, April 10, 2021. (Iranian Presidency Office/West Asia News Agency/Handout via Reuters)
VOA News on Iran
Iran Launches Advanced Centrifuges Marking Its National Nuclear Day
Move comes amid indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 04/10/2021 - 01:05 AM
FILE PHOTO: European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of…
Middle East
US, Iran See Indirect Nuclear Talks as Constructive 
Parties to 2015 agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program are seeking to revive deal 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 07:10 AM
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, April 6, 2021.
Europe
Europeans Press for Progress on US-Iran Nuclear Talks
European leaders hope indirect US-Iran talks about reviving an international deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear capabilities will realign Washington and European policy
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 02:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Defense Secretary Visits Israel

FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews an honor guard with Indian…
USA

Impact of Foreign-born Workers on American Jobs a Contentious Issue in US

Minh Nguyen, wearing a mask out of fear of the catching the coronavirus, cleans his shrimp boat in Morgan City, La. Monday, May 11, 2020.
US Politics

US Defense Secretary to Visit Israel, Germany, NATO Headquarters, UK

FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews an honor guard with Indian…
USA

Ramsey Clark, Former US Attorney General, Saddam Hussein's Lawyer, Dies at 93

Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general listens to questions from reporters after conceding in his bid for the Democratic…
Europe

US, Allies Question Moscow's Motives Near Ukraine

A still image from video shows tanks and military vehicles in Maslovka, Voronezh Region, Russia April 6, 2021. Video taken…