US to Designate Yemen’s Houthis a Terrorist Organization, Pompeo Says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he plans to designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization.

The move has been expected as one of the State Department’s possible actions in the waning days of the Trump administration amid its increased pressure on Iran. The designation will take effect Jan. 19, a day before the inauguration of Joe Biden.

In a statement late Sunday, Pompeo said the designation of the Iran-backed Houthis and three of the group’s leaders are meant to hold them accountable for acts such as “cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping.”

Meanwhile, Secretary Pompeo is scheduled to speak at Voice of America’s headquarters in Washington Monday, taking questions on camera for the first time since a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump overran the Capitol last week as lawmakers were certifying Biden’s presidential victory.

Last week on Twitter, the secretary wrote that “In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people’s representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government.”

In a highly unusual move, American diplomats drafted two cables condemning Trump's incitement of the deadly assault on the Capitol and calling for administration officials to support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Using what is known as the State Department's "dissent channel," the career foreign service officers said they fear last Wednesday's siege may badly undermine U.S. credibility to promote and defend democratic values abroad.

The cables also reflect anger at the response to the riot by Secretary of State Pompeo.

On Friday, Pompeo met for the first time with Antony Blinken, President-elect Biden’s nominee to be his successor at the State Department.