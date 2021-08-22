USA

US East Coast Likely to See Flooding, Storm Surge With Hurricane Henri

By VOA News
August 22, 2021 03:36 AM
Ryan Madigan, and his daughter Charolette Madigan, 11, of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., stand along a beach in Montauk, N.Y.,…
Ryan Madigan, and his daughter Charolette Madigan, 11, of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., stand along a beach in Montauk, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2021, as Hurricane Henri churns up waves as the storm approaches.

As Hurricane Henri heads toward New York’s Long Island and southern New England with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center said early Sunday the region could expect to experience weather conditions that include “dangerous storm surge” and “flooding rainfall.”  

Sunday morning, Henri was located 215 kilometers south southeast of Montauk Point, New York, and 280 kilometers south of Providence, Rhode Island. 

Despite Henri being hundreds of kilometers away Saturday night, it still managed to ruin New York City’s “Homecoming Concert” in Central Park meant to “really tell people New York City was back, to tell the whole world," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. 

Barry Manilow was cut off midsong as concertgoers were told to calmly but quickly exit the park. Also among the performers were Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli. 

Evacuation orders for New York’s Fire Island and some Connecticut coastal communities were issued Saturday.     

Hurricane warnings stretched about 400 kilometers from New Bedford, Massachusetts, to New York’s Fire Island, but high winds and dangerous tidal surges were expected from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to the Jersey shore, a distance of 500 kilometers. Power outages could last a week or more, utilities warned. 

Several popular summer vacation destinations are in Henri’s path, including Long Island, as well as Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.   

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee both told their states’ residents to stay home through Monday morning. 

"We consider this a serious matter," McKee said at a news conference. 

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker expressed relief Saturday that his state would not take a direct hit but joined Lamont and McKee is warning that the wind and rain could lead to serious damage and lengthy power outages 

Hurricane, storm and storm surge watches and warnings have been declared for many locations along the East Coast of the U.S. A storm surge of 1 meter to 1.5 meters is possible from New York City to Massachusetts, the hurricane center said. 

Henri is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 centimeters over Long Island, New England, southeast New York and northern New Jersey Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 25 centimeters. 

Related Stories

Houses without roofs are seen after Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, in Costa Esmeralda, near…
The Americas
Hurricane Grace Hits Mexico With Major Flooding, Killing Eight
Storm was one of the most powerful to hit country's Gulf coast in years
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 06:47 PM
Hurricane Henri approaches the Northeast
USA
US East Coast Braces for Hurricane Henri
Hurricane Grace Weakens Over Mexico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 05:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US East Coast Likely to See Flooding, Storm Surge With Hurricane Henri

Ryan Madigan, and his daughter Charolette Madigan, 11, of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., stand along a beach in Montauk, N.Y.,…
USA

Portland, Oregon, Preps for Protests Between Opposing Groups

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks to reporters about a proposed $18 million in budget cuts to his bureau Thursday, Oct…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Vietnamese Americans Step Up to Help Afghans Resettle

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the…
USA

Efforts Underway to Preserve, Revive Hawaiian-language Press

From left, dancers Jay Paul Ogao, Manny Dacalanio, and Jason Laskey, from the San Francisco hula group Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu,…
USA

Winds Threaten to Fan Destructive California Wildfire

El Dorado Sheriff Lt. Jeff Leikauf briefs residents at Caldor Fire evacuation shelter at Green Valley Community Church, in…