USA

US Economy Projected to Return to Normal by Mid-Year

By VOA News
February 01, 2021 02:08 PM
FILE - A "Now Hiring" sign is seen in a store window in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida, Jan. 27, 2021.
FILE - A "Now Hiring" sign is seen in a store window in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida, Jan. 27, 2021.

The U.S. economy should expand at its normal pace over the next decade, starting in mid-2021, once the coronavirus pandemic is under control, budget forecasters in Congress predicted Monday.
 
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said as millions of Americans are vaccinated against the virus, “the economic expansion that began in mid-2020 will continue” through 2031.
 
The CBO said the $20.8 trillion U.S. economy, the world’s largest, “is projected to return to its pre-pandemic level in mid-2021 and to surpass its potential” — its maximum sustainable level — in early 2025.  
 
The CBO projected the U.S. unemployment rate — 6.7% in December — would gradually decline through 2026, and the number of people employed return to its pre-pandemic level in 2024.  
 
Labor officials say nearly 10 million of the 22 million workers laid off by the pandemic remain unemployed.
 
Congress last year approved nearly $4 trillion in an array of coronavirus relief aid. President Joe Biden is proposing another $1.9 trillion in assistance to individuals and businesses, as well as for a ramped-up vaccination program, although a group of 10 Republican senators has countered with a much more limited $618 billion plan.
 
Biden and the Republican lawmakers are meeting on their competing plans later Monday.
 

Related Stories

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28…
USA
Biden, Senate Republicans Far Apart on New Virus Relief Bill
10 Republican lawmakers offer $618 billion, far short of president’s $1.9 trillion proposal  
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 12:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Economy Projected to Return to Normal by Mid-Year

FILE - A "Now Hiring" sign is seen in a store window in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida, Jan. 27, 2021.
USA

Biden, Senate Republicans Far Apart on New Virus Relief Bill

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28…
USA

Major Snowstorm Hits US Northeast

Pedestrians make their way through heavy snow and wind in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
USA

Young Men Accuse Lincoln Project Co-Founder of Harassment

FILE - Security personnel are pictured at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Oct. 1, 2013.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccine Skepticism Lurks in Town Famous for Syphilis Study

Nurse Marianne Williams administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman as a coworker looks on at the county health department in…