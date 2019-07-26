USA

US Economy Slowed To 2.1% Growth Rate in Second Quarter

By Associated Press
July 26, 2019 10:48 AM
In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019, photo, farmer Matthew Keller walks through one of his pig barns near Kenyon, Minn. When the Trump administration announced a $12 billion aid package for farmers struggling under the financial strain of his trade…
Farmer Matthew Keller walks through one of his pig barns near Kenyon, Minnesota, June 25, 2019

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy slowed sharply in the second quarter even as consumers stepped up their spending.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the April-June quarter, down from a 3.1% gain in the first quarter.

But consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, accelerated to growth at a sizzling 4.3% rate after a lackluster 1.1% annual gain in the first quarter. This spending strength was offset by a widening of the trade deficit and slower business inventory rebuilding, which together pared GDP by 1.5 percentage points.

Economists worry that an economic slowdown could last for the rest of the year as the economy reflects weakness from overseas and a confidence-shaking trade battle between the United States and China.

Related Stories

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee, April 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA
US Treasury Secretary to Hold Trade Talks in China Next Week
White House says discussions will be aimed at 'improving the trade relationship' between the superpowers
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 24, 2019
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell presents the monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, July 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Economy & Business
US Central Bank Fears Trade War is Rattling Global Economy  
Chinese economy is now growing at slowest pace it has seen in nearly 30 years
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
July 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press