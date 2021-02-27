USA

US House Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

By VOA News
February 27, 2021 02:46 AM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic…
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 26, 2021.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that aims to provide relief to businesses, governments and millions of Americans whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus crisis.

Lawmakers voted early Saturday along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House, passing the measure by a vote of 219–212. The passage puts Biden on a path to his first major legislative victory since entering office Jan. 20.

The COVID-19 relief package now moves to the evenly divided 100-member Senate, where Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaking vote.

Democrats, who narrowly control the chamber, argued the measure was needed to revive the economy and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 510,000 lives in the United States. Republicans who largely backed previous COVID-19 spending say another $1.9 trillion is simply too expensive.

The measure covers the costs of vaccines and other medical supplies and provides $1,400 direct payments to most Americans. It also provides emergency financial relief to local and state governments as well as business sectors hurt by the pandemic’s economic fallout, such as the restaurant and airline industries.

The bill extends emergency unemployment benefits through August, increases tax breaks to lower wage earners and families with children, and gives financial aid to small businesses.

A federal minimum hourly wage increase from $7.25 to $15 proposed by Democrats is in the final version of the bill, however that provision is not likely to win approval in the Senate. The parliamentarian in the Senate — the chamber's adviser on the interpretation of its rules and procedures, which also votes on the package — said Thursday the proposal must be dropped from the bill, as required by chamber rules.

The decision by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough forces Democrats to seek other pathways for the minimum wage proposal to pass in the face of stiff Republican opposition.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Democrats would not give up on the federal minimum wage increase.

“If it doesn’t prevail because of Senate rules, we will persist … we will not stop until we very soon pass the $15 minimum wage,” she said at a news conference.

Democrats are pushing the measure through the Senate under special rules that bypass the filibuster, meaning they will not need any Republican votes if they stay united.

Related Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross at the conclusion of a moment of silence as he and his wife Jill Biden…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Laments 500,000 Coronavirus Deaths in US   
The president promises the country: ‘We will get through this’
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:28 PM
People swim at a pool where a "Green Badge" is required to enter, as Israel reopens swathes of its economy, continuing to lift…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Israeli Economy Reopening Following Coronavirus Shutdown 
Some places are only admitting people with proof they have been fully vaccinated      
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 01:03 PM
A doctor receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa’s Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000
US to begin releasing $4 billion it pledged to a global vaccine initiative
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:59 PM
Zimbabwe covid
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Rolls Out Coronavirus Vaccination Program
Zimbabwe received 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine Monday
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 02:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

First African American to Head Smithsonian Shares Highlights, Challenges

USA

Biden Warns Iran: ‘Be Careful’

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 16, 2021 a worker cleans shattered glass outside a damaged shop following a rocket…
USA

Top US Diplomat 'Visits' Mexico, Canada on Virtual Trip

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, who is…
US Politics

FBI Monitoring Domestic Extremists Who Might Threaten Biden’s Speech to Congress

A security fence topped with concertina wire surrounds the grounds of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 19,…
USA

UN Experts Urge Far-Reaching US Reforms on Police Violence, Systemic Racism

A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officers scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration, Wednesday, July 15,…