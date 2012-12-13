USA

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop Sharply

By VOA News
December 13, 2012 11:59 AM
A help wanted sign is posted on the front window of a clothing boutique in Los Angeles, December 7, 2012.
A help wanted sign is posted on the front window of a clothing boutique in Los Angeles, December 7, 2012.
Claims for jobless benefits have dropped sharply again in the United States, a new signal that the country's labor market may be improving.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 343,000 jobless workers sought unemployment compensation last week, down 29,000 from the week before. It was the fourth straight week the number has declined and is the second-lowest total of the year.

Applications for jobless assistance surged five weeks ago in the aftermath of the devastating superstorm Sandy that struck the country's eastern seaboard, leaving widespread damage along the heavily populated New Jersey and New York shorelines. But the storm had little effect on hiring, with U.S. businesses adding 146,000 new employees last month as the national jobless rate fell to a four-year low at 7.7 percent.

Even with the improving employment indicators, U.S. central bank policy makers said Wednesday the advance of the country's labor market is too slow. The Federal Reserve said it would not change its already very-low benchmark interest rate until the jobless rate dips to 6.5 percent, a level it said might not be reached until mid-2015.

In a separate report Thursday, the government said that retail sales in the U.S. rose by three-tenths of a percent in November as auto and electronics sales and shopping on Internet sites advanced. The sales gain last month offset a decrease by the same amount in October.

Related Stories

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, December 12, 2012.
USA
US Central Bank Adopts New Stimulus to Boost Economy
Federal Reserve says it will buy $45 billion worth of government bonds each month to prompt business, jobs growth
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/12/2012 - 10:40 AM
House Speaker John Boehner Dec. 12, 2012
USA
US Fiscal Cliff Negotiations Struggling
Recent statements on status of talks indicate major differences remain
Default Author Profile
By Dan Robinson
Wed, 12/12/2012 - 06:16 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop Sharply 

A sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street in Deadwood, S.D. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain, May 26, 2021.
USA

Trump Organization, Chief Financial Officer Expected to Face Charges 

FILE - This file photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, during a news conference at Trump Tower in New York.
Arts & Culture

Cosby After Leaving Prison: ‘I Have Always Maintained My Innocence’ 

Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual…
USA

NCAA Expands Income Opportunities for Student-Athletes

NCAA President Emmert testifies on college athlete rights during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
USA

Biden Visits Florida as Death Toll in Building Collapse Rises to 18

President Joe Biden waits to get into his vehicle at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, July 1, 2021.