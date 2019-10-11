USA

US to Keep Funding Duke-UNC Middle East Studies Program

By Associated Press
October 11, 2019 11:47 AM
FILE - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is threatening to cut funding to a Middle East studies program at the University of North Carolina and Duke University, saying it advances “ideological priorities” and unfairly promotes “positive aspects of Islam.”
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is threatening to cut funding to a Middle East studies program at the University of North Carolina and Duke University, saying it advances ‘ideological priorities’ and unfairly promotes ‘positive aspects of Islam.’

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Education says it plans to continue funding a Middle East studies program at the University of North Carolina and Duke University that it had accused of advancing “ideological priorities.”

The Washington Post reports the Thursday announcement comes weeks after the department ordered the Duke-UNC consortium to change its offerings or risk losing a $235,000 federal grant.
 
The grant is one of many awarded through the National Resource Center program, which supports language and culture initiatives that prepare students for diplomatic and national security careers.
 
The department said the consortium overly emphasized understanding positive aspects of Islam, in comparison to other religions. The school defended the program against the claims, which some said amounted to ideological harassment.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Student Union
Interest in Islamic Studies Grows at Community College
Courses in Islamic studies are being offered at many colleges and universities in the United States. And it's not just Muslims signing up for those classes, as VOA's Ali Orokzai notes in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.
Default Author Profile
By Ali Orokzai
Fri, 07/12/2019 - 05:42
The campus of Duke University in Durham, N.C.
USA
Duke University Cancels Plan for Muslim Call to Prayer
Duke University in the U.S. state of North Carolina has canceled a plan to issue a weekly call to prayer for Muslims from the bell tower of its chapel. The university had said that Muslim students could sound the call to prayer on Fridays from the tower at moderate volume for up to three minutes. The plan, however, sparked controversy, with North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham calling on Duke alumni to withhold support for the school until the decision was…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 01/15/2015 - 15:46
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl