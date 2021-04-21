USA

US Launches Probe of Minneapolis Police After Chauvin Conviction

By Reuters
April 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, at the Department of Justice, in Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday launched a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following a jury's verdict that former city police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd.

The probe "will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, including during protests," Garland told a news conference.

Chauvin's conviction was a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

Garland has previously said he will make cracking down on police misconduct a priority.

President Joe Biden called the conviction of Chauvin a "giant step" toward justice in the United States.

The Justice Department previously announced an investigation into whether the officers involved in Floyd's death violated his civil rights.

The Justice Department on Friday withdrew a policy put in place during former President Donald Trump's administration that limited the tools the federal government could use to monitor and probe police misconduct.

Garland, in a memo to staff, said the department would return to its traditional practices of investigating state and local police departments, allowing unit heads to approve most settlements and consent decrees.

Related Stories

Demonstrators gather around the pavement where George Floyd was murdered outside Cup Foods to celebrate the conviction of…
USA
Chauvin Convicted on All Three Charges in Death of George Floyd
Floyd’s death last year led to widespread protests in the United States and around the world against police treatment of minorities
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 04:00 AM
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty.
00:02:14
Race in America
In Minneapolis, Celebrations, Relief After Chauvin Guilty Verdict
Minneapolis residents take to streets to celebrate conviction
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 12:21 AM
Protesters march following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
USA
Politicians React to Guilty Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial
Black man's death last year, at hands of white police officer sparked widespread protests in the United States and around the world against police treatment of minorities  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 07:56 AM
FILE - A man and a woman hold hands aloft in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest.
Europe
Chauvin Guilty Verdict Reverberates in Britain
British black people watched Derek Chauvin trial closely, seeing it as putting focus on inequality they say exists in Britain
Marthe van der Wolf
By Marthe van der Wolf
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 10:13 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Launches Probe of Minneapolis Police After Chauvin Conviction

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer.
USA

Politicians React to Guilty Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial

Protesters march following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Science & Health

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Appear at US-Led Global Climate Summit 

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
USA

Chauvin Convicted on All Three Charges in Death of George Floyd

Demonstrators gather around the pavement where George Floyd was murdered outside Cup Foods to celebrate the conviction of…
USA

US Trying to Insulate Electrical Grid From Cyberattacks  

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to…