US Marine Killed in Accident Off Southern California Coast

The U.S. Marines said Friday that an accident off the southern California coast has claimed the life of one Marine, injured two others and left eight missing.

An NBC-owned television station in San Diego, California reported an amphibious assault vehicle carrying the Marines was taking on water Thursday during a drill.

Unit commander Col. Christopher Bronzi said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident” and asked that, “you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers.”

Bronzi did not disclose details of the accident, but Marines frequently practice beach attacks using amphibious troop transport vehicles.

The Marines said operations were underway early Friday to find and rescue the Marines, who were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California.