USA

US Marks Memorial Day as Coronavirus Toll Nears 100,000

By VOA News
Updated May 25, 2020 03:00 AM
Nancy Graham visits San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio the day before Memorial Day in San Francisco, Sunday, May…
Nancy Graham visits San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio the day before Memorial Day in San Francisco, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Monday is Memorial Day in the United States – a day set aside to honor the hundreds of thousands of U.S. servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for their country.   

The flags that are flying at half-staff across the country Monday to honor those service members were, under President Donald Trump’s orders, at half-staff from Friday through Sunday for the nearly 100,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus 

The U.S. toll, by far the highest in the world, includes the more than 1,000 veterans who have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 

The holiday is also the unofficial start of the summer vacation season in the United States, but with social distancing guidelines, restrictions on certain travelers from overseas and millions of job losses, the season is set to be different than in years past. 

To kick off the 200th anniversary of the War of 1812, ships from around the world sailed past Fort McHenry and exchanged canon fire with re-enactors on land, but it was all for show. (S. Logue/VOA)

Trump plans to place a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and then spend part of Memorial Day at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where a historic battle in the War of 1812 was fought.  

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young had pleaded with the president not to come, saying it sends the wrong message when the mayor has urged Baltimoreans not to travel. Trump has refused to wear masks in public, and Young said Trump’s visit is not essential.   

Health experts and local authorities are urging people heading to beaches, holiday picnics and cookouts to practice social distancing.   

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said she is “very concerned" by the pictures and video she has been seeing all weekend of people crowded together at swimming pools and other recreation sites without masks.  

“We know being outside does help, we know the sun does help in killing the virus, but that doesn’t change the fact that people need to be responsible and maintain that distance,” she told Fox News Sunday. “I was hoping to convey this very clear message to the American people across the country: There is a virus out there.”  

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday his state is “decidedly in the reopening phase.” New York has been the hardest-hit state in the U.S. But Cuomo said overall, the numbers in New York are heading in the right direction.  

Elsewhere in the world, France began lifting border restrictions Monday to allow in migrant workers and tourists from other European countries. 

Spain reopened some of its beaches.  Madrid and Barcelona allowed people to assemble in groups of more than 10, for museums to allow small numbers of visitors and for restaurants to utilize half their outdoor seating. 

Brazil added 653 new deaths to its reported toll, while its number of confirmed cases, the world’s second most, surpassed 360,000. 

South Korea plans to require wearing face masks for people using taxis and public transit beginning Tuesday.  Masks will be mandatory on domestic and international flights starting Wednesday. 

More kids are returning to school this week in South Korea and in Australia.

Related Stories

A flag stands next to the gravestone for a U.S. World War II veteran, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, in Sheridan, Colorado, May 23, 2020.
USA
US Cities Plan to Honor Fallen Service Members Remotely on Memorial Day 
Many traditional parades, concerts and other large gatherings are being replaced by online ceremonies
Default Author Profile
By Grace Morgan
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 09:08
A concourse at Sky Harbor Airport is unusually empty as airlines cut flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 17…
USA
AAA Skips Memorial Day Travel Forecast for First Time in 20 Years
Airlines continue to operate without meeting social distancing guidelines  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 19:38
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Judge Rules Against Florida on Felons Paying Fines to Vote

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on in Tallahassee, Fla. A federal judge…
USA

US Marks Memorial Day as Coronavirus Toll Nears 100,000

Nancy Graham visits San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio the day before Memorial Day in San Francisco, Sunday, May…
USA

US Muslims Balance Eid Rituals With Coronavirus Concerns

Saba Mahjabeen, right, and Gizman Mawi, center, waive as Sophia Baig looks on during a drive-through Eid al-Fitr celebration outside a closed mosque in Plano, Texas, May 24, 2020.
USA

Trump Again Tweets Conspiracy Theory Linking TV Host to a 2001 Death

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough, co-host of the show "Morning Joe," takes questions at a Harvard University student forum, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Oct. 11, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Times Marks 'Incalculable Loss' in US COVID Deaths

A pedestrians wearing a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic walks along Seventh Avenue in Times Square, Saturday,…