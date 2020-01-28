USA

US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash

By Jeff Seldin
Updated January 28, 2020 12:58 PM
A wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
A U.S. defense official says the military has recovered the remains of two American service members who were killed Monday when their military aircraft crashed in Afghanistan.

The plane that is used to help troops communicate and share intelligence on the battlefield went down in a Taliban-controlled region of  Ghazni province.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told VOA on Tuesday that recovery efforts had been hampered by weather conditions and the terrain.

The official said no one else was on board the E-11A equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN).   

Ghazni police chief Khaled Wardek said Afghan security forces reinforced U.S. forces as they recovered the remains from the crash site Tuesday.

U.S. military officials said were no indications the plane went down because of enemy fire, contrary to Taliban claims that they had shot down the aircraft.

The U.S. defense official dismissed as propaganda Iranian media claims that a senior CIA officer involved in the airstrike that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was on board the E11-A and killed in the crash.

   

 

